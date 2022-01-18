Donald Trump spent the weekend simmering that the wise Ron DeSantis won’t kiss his ring





Former President Donald Trump spent the long MLK Day weekend reflecting, but not on anything related to the civil rights icon. Instead, he obsessed over a burning question, according to two people familiar with the matter:

Is he wise?

The sage was none other than Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, another Sunshine State resident and Republican Party star who last week gently touched part of Trump’s record as president.

In recent weeks, if you’ve run around the inner circle of former presidents or floated in and out of his social or political orbits, chances are you’ve heard Trump casually insult DeSantis, even in conversations that aren’t had absolutely nothing to do with DeSantis.

Still eager to protect his turf and with one eye on 2024, Trump has chatted with some confidants and advisers about DeSanti’s political vulnerabilities and weaknesses, according to the two sources familiar with the matter, and another person with direct knowledge of the matter. . On several occasions, the twice-impeached former president recently told his associates that if they were asked about the DeSantis-Trump tensions on television, they should refuse to confirm or deny the existence of a Cold War that broods between the two conservative icons.

Instead, the former president asked Trump allies to point out that the former president is the undisputed leader of the Republican Party and that if Trump does run to regain power in 2024, there is no one around. another in the party who might come close to beating him. Indeed, behind closed doors, the former president likes to say that he would easily destroy DeSantis in a hypothetical intra-party race.

The source with direct knowledge recounted that in a private conversation earlier this month, Trump seemed confused as to why DeSantis wasn’t just coming out and saying the 2024 GOP nomination is Trump, if he wants it. This source added that the former president, who remains incredibly popular among Republican voters, rhetorically asked if DeSantis remembered[ed] what happened in the 2016 primary, in which Trump humiliated and crushed prominent conservative rivals like Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio.

Just last week, in a veiled swipe at DeSantis and other gutless Republicans who get vaccinated and boosted but refuse, as the Florida governor did, to disclose that status, Trump told OAN you have to say it, whether you got it or not, say it.

Spokespersons for Trump and Governor DeSantis did not respond to The Daily Beast’s requests for comment.

The growing animosity toward DeSantis, whom Trump’s lieutenants have tried to keep from spilling into public view, is another example of how the former president has struggled to maintain his iron grip on the Republican Party and to seek to weed out non-Trump-sycophants from the upper ranks of the party.

The New York Times reported Sunday that Trump is now referring to a statement by DeSantis waiving a presidential race if Trump is in the race as the magic word for a statement the Florida governor has so far refused to make. Similarly, Axios ran an article this weekend about how Trump privately disparages Ron DeSantis as an ingrate with a lackluster personality and no realistic chance of beating him.

Many of Trump’s friends and informal advisers have already said the ex-president has assured them privately that he plans to run against his successor Joe Biden in the next presidential election. When publicly pressed on the subject over the past year, Trump has always remained suspicious.

A recent University of Massachusetts poll described DeSantis as the second most popular potential candidate for 2024 among Republicans, but trailing front-runner former President Trump by 35 points.

However, whether he ends up declaring or not, Trump has regularly taken the temperature of donors, conservative politicians and other influential Republican figures, to determine who is definitely with him before 2024, and who may go wobbly. For now, he increasingly sees DeSantis as a primary nuisance, perhaps standing in the way of what he hopes will be a quiet MAGA crowning glory.

DeSantis, who typically polls strongest in 2024 GOP polls when the name of the 45th U.S. president is ruled out, had made what Trump dubbed wise remarks last week at the Ruthless podcast, in which the Florida guv said implicitly swept away Trump’s presidential record during the first COVID-19 Response.

DeSantis pointed out to podcast hosts that one of his biggest regrets while leading Florida was not pushing back much harder on the eve of the coronavirus pandemic against foreclosure measures than President Trump and other senior administration officials were promoting at the time.

In Trumpland, the remark has not gone unnoticed, with several allies bringing it to the attention of ex-presidents. And while these budding tensions between the two Republican leaders are, apparently, based in part on disagreement over COVID-era politics and vaccine messaging, the pair were closely aligned during the Trump presidency, including during a much of the coronavirus crisis.

Both DeSantis and Trump have spent much of the pandemic downplaying the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and ridiculing public health measures to mitigate it, contributing to Republican men’s status as the most reluctant to vaccination in polls.

Trump, whose administration accelerated development of COVID-19 vaccines as part of Operation Warp Speed, has repeatedly dismissed suggestions from supporters and former administration officials to portray himself as a strong advocate hits. And DeSantis took every opportunity to dump vaccine mandates and promoted monoclonal antibodies as an alternative to vaccination.

But while DeSantis has remained lukewarm on vaccines and masks, Trump has more recently changed his tone on vaccines and has more ostensibly endorsed vaccines in the past two months after his long streak of refusing to even commit to a PSA campaign and aggressive fundraising for Vaccine FREEDOM propaganda.

In interviews over the past few weeks, the former president revealed he received a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, said he was very proud of vaccines, and the results of the vaccine are very good, despite vocal backlash from hardcore MAGA fans.

