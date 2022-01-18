Prime Minister Modi speaks about India’s bouquet of hope at the World Economic Forum | Latest India News





On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the World Economic Forum, Davos Agenda virtually, where he spoke about the country’s bouquet of hope. Along with successfully vaccinating millions of Indians against Coronavirus, the Prime Minister spoke of India’s unshakeable faith in democracy and technology to bring Indian temperament and talent to the 21st century as part of this bouquet of hope. India celebrates 75 years of independence. At the same time, the country administered 156 million doses of the vaccine to its people, he said. He went on to explain how lifestyle changes were key to tackling the climate change crisis. Today’s throwaway culture and consumerism have made the climate challenge more serious. Modi said that, keeping our goal of “global good”, we are committed to achieving net zero by 2070. India’s growth will be green, clean, sustainable and reliable, he said. added. Read also | Global throwaway culture to invest in India: Highlights from Prime Minister Modis’ speech in Davos Although India constitutes 70% of the world’s population which consumes only 5% of the energy, our effort for sustainable development is 100%. Speaking about India’s contribution to the world during the pandemic, he said, “Our multilingual cultural environment is not just our strength, but the strength of the world. “In this time of Coronavirus Pandemic, India has shown its strength by providing free food to over 80 crores of our citizens. Today, India is the third largest pharmaceutical producer in the world. Meanwhile, we have seen how India has followed the vision of ‘One Earth, One Health’ saving millions of lives by providing essential medicines and vaccines to many countries,” he added. Today, India has the largest, most secure and best performing digital payment platform in the world. In the last month alone, 4.4 billion transactions took place in India through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), he said. Stating that now is the best time to invest in India, Modi said that the entrepreneurial spirit of Indians, the ability to adopt new technologies, can give new energy to each of our global partners. In 2014, there were a few hundred startups registered in India. Today, their number has crossed 60,000 with more than 10,000 registered in the past six months. More than 50 lakh software developers are working in the country today.

