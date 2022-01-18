Laura Ingraham explains why she may not vote for Donald Trump if he runs in 2024





Laura Ingraham takes the pulse of politics every weeknight on her popular Fox News show, but when it comes to backing Donald Trump for another possible presidential race in 2024, she told a magazine by Virginie that she was not “there for him yet”.

Ingraham was a strong supporter of then-candidate Trump early in his 2016 presidential run and supported Trump throughout his presidency on his show The Ingraham Angle.

Now, more than two and a half years after the 2024 election, Ingraham has given Northern Virginia magazine a glimpse of her vision for Trump’s Republican Party in an article titled “Laura Ingraham Might Not Vote For Trump If He Runs, But she’s I won’t stop talking to her base”, by Kelly Kendall.

Ingraham recalled his early support for Trump when he was not considered a serious candidate by many, explaining his ability to tap into a mood felt by much of the country. She told the magazine that Trump shouldn’t be counted out too soon, but she’s not fully on board yet.

“I’m not saying I’m here for him yet,” Ingraham told the magazine when asked if she would support a race in 2024.

“But I think he’s running or not, I mean, his policy has worked. Trump’s policy plan — an optimistic, forward-looking set of pro-American policies — that plan, no doubt, is a winner.”

Ingraham is the highest-rated solo host on cable news; The Ingraham Angle, draws around 3 million weeknight viewers, according to the latest Nielsen figures, the article quotes.

The article also gives insight into how the 58-year-old’s life in the spotlight and several controversial remarks weighed on her personal life.

It begins by describing Ingraham’s photoshoot turned into an impromptu Christmas card with her children at her friend McLean’s house.

“She receives too many death threats to pose outside her own front door for Christmas card photos, or even share her address in Northern Virginia,” the article read.

“She has to borrow a friend’s house for times like these, even something personal, like a picture of a Christmas card, which is, yeah, a little weird.”

So how does she do it? She told the magazine that her show, speaking engagements, and books are her way of making a living; she doesn’t read the comments and she “doesn’t care”.

With a show among the highest rated among her own Fox News colleagues, her stance on issues and who she chooses to support in the midterm and 2024 elections, Trump or not, will be closely watched by her millions. of viewers.

“I’m in a job where controversy is part of the daily grind,” she told the magazine.

“You’re always going to offend someone. And you’re always going to be a lightning rod on an issue. There’s never going to be 100% agreement on anything, and with social media being what it is, I mean, it’s just not for the lesson.”

Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked on air if Donald Trump should deliver a speech on the one-year anniversary of the US Capitol riot. In this photo, Ingraham speaks during CPAC 2019 on February 28, 2019 in National Harbor, Maryland. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/laura-ingraham-explains-why-she-may-not-vote-donald-trump-if-he-runs-2024-1670135 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos