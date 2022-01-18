Dallas QAnon cult believes JFK was dressed as Trump at Arizona rally





John F. Kennedy (L) who died in 1963. Donald Trump (r) alive in 2022 at a rally in Arizona. Images via Wikimedia Commons and Getty Images.

At former President Donald Trump’s rally in Arizona on Saturday, there were enough conspiracy theories and lies about ‘voter fraud’ and ‘psy-op’ spewed from the stage by Trump and his group of sycophant lawmakers. from the GOP to satisfy hardcore MAGA fans.

But for one group, conspiracies needed to be taken to a whole new level.

After spending the last two and a half months locked up in Dallas awaiting the reappearance of John F. Kennedy and his son, a group of about two dozen QAnon followers, led by an anti-Semitic guru called Michael Protzman, made the 1,000 travels a mile to hear Trump speak at his first major rally of 2022.

Prior to the rally, Protzman, or Negative48 as he is known to his followers, predicted that the event would feature major reveals. While most QAnon supporters criticized Trump for talking about coming back in 2024 rather than trying to overturn the 2020 election result, Protzman told his supporters that something huge happened in the desert Saturday night.

In an audio chat with his supporters on Sunday, Protzman claimed that Kari Lake, the former TV presenter who is now running for governor of Arizona, had just finished speaking but was brought back onstage by Trump, in order to show people that Trump was actually JFK in disguise.

The basis of Protzman’s unbalanced assertion? Trump appeared to be smaller than he should have been.

While the number of people around Protzman in Dallas has dropped from several hundred to a few dozen in recent weeks, he continues to be followed by a huge following online, and some of those watching the rally online have claimed to have spotted JFK Jr. and his wife Carolyn. ​Bessette-Kennedy (who died in the same plane crash as her husband) in the crowd.

Separately, a rapper called Pryme Minister, who is one of Protzman’s sidekicks, claimed that two people seen behind Trump at the rally were actually Tupac and Kobe Bryant.

At least two dozen loyal supporters of Protzman’s army made the long trip from Dallas to Florence over the weekend, most of them traveling together in a rented minibus.

At the event, Protzman, dressed in a Trump hat, long red tie and “Let’s Go Brandon” hoodie, tried to push the red pill to attendees by displaying the bastardized version. of the Hebrew numerology system called Gematria which he used to convince his followers that he can predict the future.

In early November, Protzman managed to convince hundreds of people to travel from the United States to Dallas based on the prediction that JFK would suddenly reappear and reappoint Trump as president. The prediction, and several others in the weeks that followed, did not come true, but Prtozman convinced several dozen people to stick with him in Dallas as he continues to promise that a major reveal is yet to come.

Protzman also convinced his followers that he had a direct line to Trump and this was reinforced when Protzman ushered his supporters into a cordoned off VIP section at the rally right in front of the stage, a sign his supporters took to mean that Trump was giving them special treatment.

Also present in the VIP section of the rally is Jim Watkins, the man most responsible for allowing QAnon to flourish on their 8kun message board.

Jim Watkins was at the rally in Arizona to support his son Ron Watkins, who was there to drum up support for his budding congressional campaign in the state. He handed out a bunch of “Trump Won” signs to attendees, later posting on Telegram that he was happy to see one held back behind the former president at the rally.

Screenshot of image by CodeMonkeyZ/Telegram

In a strange meeting of the minds, Ron Watkins took time out Saturday to pose for photos with Protzman and his band. However, in his own live chat on Sunday, Ron Watkins dismissed Protzman’s claim that it was not Trump on stage in Arizona the day before.

But Watkins’ rejection of Protzman’s claim is likely to have little impact on the JFK group, which is returning to Dallas, where it plans to stay until Trump is returned to the White House and JFK returns from between the dead.

