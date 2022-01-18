Turkey ignores EU deadline to release rights leader





Istanbul (AFP) A Turkish court on Monday extended the detention of a civil society leader, ignoring a deadline set by Europe’s top human rights body to release him, in a case that has damaged Ankara’s ties with the country. ‘West.

64-year-old businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala has been held without conviction since October 2017 for allegedly funding a wave of anti-government protests in 2013 and playing a role in a coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016. But an Istanbul court on Monday rejected a request by Kavala’s defense for his release. And the court has set a new hearing for February 21. The affair is souring Turkey’s ties with its traditional Western allies. A call by 10 Western countries last October – including the United States and major European powers – for Turkey to release Kavala sparked a diplomatic standoff that nearly saw Ankara expel its ambassadors. The Council of Europe’s human rights body then gave Turkey until Wednesday to either release Kavala or “submit in a concise form” its justification for keeping him in detention. During the final stage of the Istanbul marathon trial on Monday, an AFP journalist present in court saw diplomats representing the European Union and nine Western countries present. Ankara’s failure to provide legal justification by Wednesday’s deadline could see the Council refer the case for further action to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) at its next hearing on February 2. . “Listen, we are all facing a big test here,” defense attorney Koksal Bayraktar told the presiding judge after reading the original 2019 ECHR decision ordering Kavala’s release. “End this anarchy and let our client free,” he pleaded. Rollback of human rights The original ECHR ruled that Kavala’s detention was intended to “silence him as a human rights defender” and ordered his immediate release. This call has since been repeated many times both by the Council of Europe and by Western governments. The Council’s infringement procedures against Turkey could last for months or even years. But they could ultimately see Turkey lose its right to vote or even be kicked out of the pan-European rights body it first joined in 1950. Turkey’s foreign ministry said it viewed the council’s actions – launched only once before against one of its 47 member states – as “interference” in an ongoing legal case. But government critics say Turkey’s standoff over the body underscores the deep erosion of human rights under Erdogan’s two-decade rule. Human Rights Watch warned last week that Erdogan “has set Turkey’s human rights record back decades” by undermining judicial independence and targeting his critics. He also pointed to Turkey’s withdrawal last year from a convention protecting women from domestic violence and Erdogan’s “rollback” from LGBTQ rights. AFP 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20220117-turkey-ignores-european-deadline-to-release-rights-leader The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos