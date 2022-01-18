Synchronized Global Crypto Regulation Needed: PM Modi at WEF





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for synchronized global action to regulate cryptocurrencies, as India plans to pass legislation to regulate such virtual currencies. Speaking at the World Economic Forum’s virtual summit, Modi said the steps a country takes to regulate cryptocurrencies might not be enough, given the kind of technology involved. “Today, with the changing global order, the challenges we face are also increasing. To meet these challenges, every country and every international organization must take collective and synchronized action. The disruption of the supply chain , inflation and climate change are such examples,” Modi said. “Another example is cryptocurrency. such challenges. We need to take a view on that. Modi also called for the reform of multilateral organisations, such as the International Monetary Fund, as he expressed doubts about their ability to meet these new challenges. “Looking at the global scenario, the question is whether the multilateral organizations of the new world order are ready and able to meet such challenges. When these organizations were created, the circumstances were different. Today the situation is different. This is why it is the responsibility of all democratic countries to emphasize the reform of these institutions so that they can be ready to face the challenges of today and tomorrow,” he said. -he declares. Last month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said global action can manage technology without borders and that no country has a one-point formula. “Even though we think at the national level, there should simultaneously be a global mechanism through which we continuously monitor the movement of technology,” she said at an event. “So whether it’s your cryptocurrency, your technology-driven payment system, data privacy, ensuring that the data itself is used ethically, their regulation will have to be collective effort,” Sitharaman said. The government had tabled a bill to ban all private cryptocurrencies for the winter session of parliament, but did not bring it up for discussion. “Both executive and legislative regulations, at least so far, have only caught up with technology. As long as the executive and the legislature are just catching up, you will never be on top,” had said Sitharaman. “With technology, I’m not sure they can ever be on top of things because it’s constantly changing and evolving.”

