Population growth, new jobs, big challenge: PM





HARIPUR/ ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that since Pakistan is one of only two countries in the world with the majority of its population under the age of 25, the country’s youth are its greatest resource.

However, he admitted that the rapid increase in population and providing jobs for people were bog challenges for the government. He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Pakistan Digital City Special Technology Zone in Haripur. “I am convinced that countries develop through educational institutions,” said the Prime Minister.

“The more we invest in technology, the more it will benefit Pakistan,” he said, adding that the reason why Pakistan lags behind other developing countries is that it has not focused on education and did not link education to the needs of the country.

The Prime Minister said investing in the technology sector and promoting information technology (IT) was key to creating jobs for young people as well as improving the national economy.

The future is technology. The Special Technology Zone (STZ) is a complete ecosystem. The resources generated by the provincial government for the project will have a positive impact on future generations, the Prime Minister said, adding that previous governments never focused on the education sector and instead put in place a system education at three levels. the madrasa system which promoted three cultures and left a negative impact on society.

He said that for the first time, the PTI-led government had introduced a basic curriculum up to fifth grade, which would be extended to higher level to transform the country into a nation. Calling for harnessing the potential of the young population, the Prime Minister reiterated that investment in the technology sector will benefit the country.

He said that in the past, very educated young people, with very good diplomas, remained unemployed because the institutions had no connection with the market; however, projects such as the STZ would open new employment opportunities.

He informed those present at the ceremony that the government had removed barriers in the technology sector, which brought growth to 45% and is expected to hit the 75% mark this year.

The Prime Minister pointed out that promoting technology has never been a priority of previous governments. The prime minister, who had previously distributed licenses to business representatives aspiring to do business at the STZ, said that with the government achieving record revenue collection, he would increase investment in the education and training sectors accordingly. health.

The project would serve as a hub of high technology, including computing and related services by providing state-of-the-art facilities for people, experts and investors under one roof and enabling collaborations and innovation between universities, research, industry and planners from within the country and abroad.

The digital city is expected to help ensure rapid economic growth, promote computing and related technologies, improve the skills of young people and generate hundreds of thousands of job opportunities for the population.

The flagship project of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government would be established on 86 land canals and would cost 1.31 billion rupees.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday and discussed with him bilateral cooperation, regional and international issues and Islamophobia. The two leaders fondly recalled their conversations last year and exchanged views on bilateral cooperation as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated President Putin’s statement that insulting the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) did not count as an expression of artistic freedom but was a “violation of religious freedom”.

The Prime Minister said he had highlighted the appalling rise in Islamophobia and associated hatred in his speeches to the United Nations General Assembly, pointing out its serious ramifications.

He pointed out that Pakistan’s bilateral relations with Russia were on an upward trajectory, with increased emphasis on trade and economic ties and energy cooperation. He reiterated the determination of the governments to quickly realize the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline project.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields, intensify high-level exchanges and keep in close contact on issues related to Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was essential for regional stability. Afghanistan faces serious humanitarian and economic challenges and the support of the international community to the Afghan people at this critical juncture remains of vital importance, he stressed.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of releasing Afghanistan’s financial assets to meet the urgent needs of the Afghan people.

The prime minister said he looked forward to President Putin’s visit to Pakistan as well as his own visit to Russia when the time is right.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Imran tweeted, just spoke to President Putin primarily to express my appreciation for his emphatic statement that freedom of speech cannot be an excuse to abuse our prophet PBUH. He is the first Western leader to show empathy and sensitivity towards Muslim sentiment for their beloved Prophet PBUH.

We also discussed ways to advance trade and other mutually beneficial cooperation between our two countries. We invited each other to visit our countries, he writes.

