SC lawyer receives threatening call again, retired judge Indu also warned – The New Indian Express





Through IANS NEW DELHI: A Supreme Court lawyer again received a threatening appeal on Monday warning judges to refrain from hearing the prime minister’s security breach case. “Today I received a threatening call again on the same pattern as before, but this time the caller also took the name of retired SC judge, Justice Indu Malhotra,” said Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Jain told IANS. A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana and comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli had set up a commission of inquiry headed by former Justice Malhotra to investigate the breach of the Prime Minister’s security in Punjab on January 5. The other members of the committee are the Director General or his representative at least at the rank of Inspector General of Police of the National Investigation Agency; Director General of Police, Union Territory of Chandigarh; Additional Director General of Police (Security), State of Punjab; and Registrar General, Member of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana and Coordinator. ALSO READ: PM Security Breach – Air Force Journal, Blue Book to Review Lawyer Vishnu said he had briefed Delhi Police Special Cell officials on this latest development. Earlier on January 12, based on Barrister Vishnu’s complaint, Delhi Police had registered an FIR regarding the threatening calls received by Supreme Court lawyers. The FIR was registered by Delhi Police Special Cell under Sections 153, 153-A, 506 of the Indian Penal Code read together with Sections 13, 16, 18 and 20 of the Prevention of Unlawful Activities Act (UAPA). On January 10, the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record (SCAORA) wrote to the Secretary General of the Supreme Court asking for action to be taken against the anonymous callers, who took responsibility for the attack on the security of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab. Appellant warned senior court judges to refrain from hearing PIL seek investigation into security breach on grounds Supreme Court failed to punish perpetrators of anti-Sikh riots from 1984. READ ALSO: PM Modi Security Breach -SCBA Urges Ex-Judge Indu Malhotra To Investigate Threatening Calls To Lawyers The plea had called for an independent investigation into the breach of the prime minister’s security in Punjab. He directed District Judge Bathinda to collect, preserve and present all documents relating to the movement and deployment of the Punjab Police in connection with the visit of the Prime Minister, and to fix the responsibility of the DGP and the Secretary chief of Punjab. . Earlier last week, the Supreme Court appointed a five-member panel headed by former Supreme Court Justice Indu Malhotra to investigate the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Punjab. A bench headed by Chief Justice N. V. Ramana also appointed the Inspector General of the National Investigation Agency, the Director General of Police of Chandigarh, the Registrar General of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana and the additional DGP (Security) of Punjab as members of the judiciary. Malhotra panel. The Supreme Court ordered the Registrar General of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana to immediately provide the head of the commission with all seized documents relating to the security arrangements made by the Punjab government for the Prime Minister’s visit on 5 January. ALSO READ: Investigating PM Modi’s security breaches: All you need to know about former SC judge Indu Malhotra The bench also including Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said the panel was expected to file its report shortly. On January 5, the prime minister’s convoy was held up on an airlift due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur, after which it returned from Punjab without attending any event, including a rally. (With PTI entries)

