Indonesia’s new capital will be called Nusantara





This content was published on January 17, 2022 – 13:09

Jakarta, Jan 17 (EFE).- The new administrative capital that Indonesia plans to build from scratch on the island of Borneo to replace Jakarta will be called Nusantara (translated as archipelago) after the country’s president, Joko Widodo , decided this local Monday. media. “I received direct confirmation from the president on Friday and he said that the new capital will be called Nusantara,” National Development Planning Minister Suharso Monoarfa told a meeting of the special committee for construction. of the new capital, local media reported. Kompa. The Minister endorsed the choice of name and justified it as a well-known word with which Indonesians often refer to the Indonesian archipelago. The Indonesian government announced in April 2019 its intention to move the country’s administrative capital from Jakarta to a more suitable location and chose two districts in the eastern part of the island of Borneo. Parliament plans to approve the construction this month so that work begins and the transfer of the capital begins in 2024 in the new city. Construction should have started at the end of 2020, but it was pushed back due to the covid-19 pandemic, of which Indonesia was the most affected country in Southeast Asia, with more than 4.2 million cases and 144,000 deaths. The transfer of the capital is a recurring project of successive governments since the time of Sukarno, who reigned over Indonesia between 1945 and 1967) and which was then proposed by the city of Palangkaraya, on the island of Borneo. Jakarta, which is 40% below sea level, is sinking an average of about 7.5 centimeters per year, according to the latest official estimates, although an underwater dam is being built to stop the sinking. The current capital, located in northwest Java, has a population of around ten million. EFE ind-esj / jac EFE 2022. The redistribution and rebroadcasting of all or part of the content of the Efe services is expressly prohibited, except with the prior and express agreement of Agencia EFE SA.

