Jungkook transforms Imran Khan as he fetches the bride for Jin-hyung with a touch of Mere Brother Ki Dulhan – watch the SUPERFUN video





We love BTS ARMY editions, especially the Bollywood ones. We’re here with Jungkook trying to find a bride for his Jin-hyung. There’s Imran Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Mere Brother Ki Dulhan touch and the video is super fun to watch, so we thought we’d share it with you all. It’s all fun, ARMY and be prepared for a surprise as to who replaces Katrina Kaif in the video. The BTS X Bollywood video we came across features clips of BTS members Jungkook, Jin, RM, Suga, Taehyung, Jimin, and J-Hope from their debut. Also Read – Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS Member Reunion Has Super Tuna Connection; Kanye West crushes daughter’s Chicago birthday party and more

So, the video starts with Jungkook looking for Jin-hyung’s bride. The chorus begins and we catch a glimpse of the boys from a 360 degree angle. You’d think this one would be just dancing or just a video, but wait until Min Yoonki (female version of Suga) comes into the picture. The clip in which Suga had become a waitress and served food and drinks in a cafe is also included and Suga’s cuteness is too adorable. Now ARMY you would think JK has found his Katrina for Jin but there is competition from RM. Also Read – BTS X 7 Fates Chakho: ARMY Can’t Keep Calm As HYBE Announces Suga And Jungkook’s Song Release Date

Remember when BTS performed a skit and they became ARMYs? When RM became a female ARMY? So this fan-made video also includes clips from that video. But if you thought that would be the end of Jk’s search, you’re wrong. Whoever edited the video deserves a round of applause because he packed a surprise element with BTS V. Y’all remember when Taehyung turned into a fairy back in Rookie King days? Yes, this clip is also included in this video made by fans of BTS X Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. All in all a super fun watch. Find out here: Read also – BTS: Jin delivers a strawberry to his pregnant sister-in-law; ARMY upset over senior member’s heart view tweets

Meanwhile, BTS recently had a Super Tuna-ish reunion. The boys shared photos and videos on their Instagram account and sent ARMY into a tizzy.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series. Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for the latest updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodlife.com/hollywood/bts-jungkook-turns-imran-khan-as-he-looks-for-the-bride-for-jin-hyung-with-a-mere-brother-ki-dulhan-twist-katrina-kaif-watch-superfun-video-1990694/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos