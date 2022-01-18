Modi at the WEF: Big teleprompter, unplugged

The Prime Minister restarted his speech after a possible problem involving the teleprompter was corrected

This bouquet includes the temperament of us Indians, Modi said in Hindi, modulating his voice and raising a finger to emphasize it while saying the word temperament.

It contains our talent, he continued, again underlining the word talent with a raised finger.

As Modi did so, he glanced to his left.

Which, he said.

He looked to his left again, this time turning his head.

He continued to watch, his expression changing, then he turned to face the microphone and raised both hands as if throwing them, then looked down and plugged an earphone into his right ear and looked up again.

Then Modi said: Klaus theek se suna raha hai?

The moderator, WEF Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab, reassured him: I hear you.

While Schwab was still speaking, Modi continued: And, and does the voice of our interpreters also reach everyone?

As he spoke, his voice uncertain, Modi looked to his right.

Schwab said: We hear you very well and I would suggest that we start the official session now.

There was an awkward silence. Modi nodded, standing in front of the microphone on the world stage, speechless.

Once the problem (possibly the teleprompter malfunction) was corrected, Modi resumed his speech.

The clip from the Prime Ministers’ break was widely shared on social media.

Journalist Rohini Singh tweeted: Looks like some mediocre PMO techs will lose their jobs today. Let’s just hope they don’t get charged with sedition/UAPA and such. Noida media must be ready to weed out a Khalistani link with embarrassment today!