Trump News Today: Democrats believe Garland could order ex-president’s arrest over Capitol riots

Democrats believe Attorney General Merrick Garland has enough evidence to indict Donald Trump for his role in inciting the Capitol riots.

Several Democratic senators have said the Justice Department is likely to prosecute Mr Trump over the January 6 attacks, but stressed they have no inside knowledge of the investigation.

Tim Kaine of Virginia said he believed Mr Trump’s actions were illegal and the DOJ had all the evidence at its disposal, The Hill reported.

Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal said his conduct was part of the FBI investigation and possibly criminal.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump is being criticized for sharing the false claim that white people face discrimination in the distribution of Covid-19 treatments at his rally in Arizona on Saturday.

The left now rations life-saving therapeutics based on race, discriminating and denigrating, simply denigrating white people to determine who lives and who dies, he told his supporters.

Mr. Trump also denounced enemies, including Joe Biden and incumbent GOP Congressman John Katko, one of only 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach the 45th president after the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.

HighlightsView Latest Update 1642479583Fox News host Laura Ingraham not yet saying if she supports Trump’s 2024 presidential run

Fox New opinion host Laura Ingraham, who was a strong supporter of presidential candidate Donald Trump during his 2016 run, said she wouldn’t commit if she supported his re-election bid in 2024.

I’m not saying I’m here for him yet, Ingraham told Northern Virginia Magazine after being asked if she would support Trump if he decided to run again.

But I think whether he shows up or not, I mean, his politics worked. Trumps blueprint for policy a forward-looking and optimistic set of pro-American policies that, without a doubt, is a winner.

The magazine article was headlined: Laura Ingraham Might Not Vote For Trump If He Runs, But She Won’t Stop Talking To Her Base.

Ingraham, who came under scrutiny after the Jan. 6 committee found she texted Mark Meadows urging Trump to arrest his supporters, is the channel’s highest-rated solo host. .

His show The Ingraham Angle draws 3 million viewers a weeknight, according to the latest figures from Nielsen.

Shweta Sharma18 January 2022 04:19

1642476618Interview: Mary Trump – From 2024 predictions to Donald’s psychological deterioration

Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s niece, spoke to The IndependentsAndrew Feinberg about her uncles’ mental deterioration and her possible run for president in 2024.

Bevan Hurley18 January 2022 03:30

1642473018Pro-Trump propaganda channel One America News Network to lose biggest TV distributor

Americas largest satellite TV provider has announced it will remove pro-Trump news channel One America News Network from its service, dealing a severe blow to one of the alumni’s most loyal cheerleaders. presidents.

DirecTV, a distributor with around 15 million subscribers and 70% owned by US telecoms giant AT&T, announced on Friday that it would not renew its contract with OANN when the current one expires. following a routine internal examination.

Bevan HurleyJanuary 18, 2022, 2:30 a.m.

1642466718Trump can’t say what Republicans should do if they take over Congress

Speaking to the far-right Newsmax network, Donald Trump did not respond when asked what the Republicans’ first decision should be if they take over Congress midterm in 2022.

Instead, he attacked his Democratic rival Joe Bidens on Afghanistan and immigration.

Bevan Hurley18 January 2022 00:45

1642464018Ann Coulter says Trump is finished and tells the New York Times to stop obsessing over him

Ann Coulter claimed Donald Trump was done and told The New York Times to stop obsessing over the former president.

The conservative commentator – a former ally of Mr Trump turned fierce critic – told the newspaper she believed her dominance in the Republican Party was over.

You should stop obsessing over him.

Rachel Sharp has the story.

Bevan Hurley18 January 2022 00:00

1642462218 Trump informs insiders that DeSantis is too boring to be president

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been touted as Donald Trump’s main rival for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

However, the former president informed his associates that Mr. DeSantis had no realistic chance of beating him in the 2024 GOP primary due to his lackluster personality.

Tom Fenton has the story.

Bevan HurleyJanuary 17, 2022 11:30 PM

1642458920Analysis: Five takeaways from Donald Trump’s rally in Arizona

Donald Trump raged against his Republican Party enemies, as well as President Joe Biden and the media at his first campaign rally of 2022 in Arizona on Saturday.

The Independents Eric Garcia and John Bowden analyze Mr Trump’s conspiratorial rhetoric and report on some of the chilling messages spread by candidates he has endorsed.

Bevan HurleyJanuary 17, 2022 10:35 PM

