BJP slams Patole on Modi’s remark; Cong state leader says he wasn’t talking about prime minister





Maharashtra State Congress Speaker Nana Patole’s statement that he could hit Modi sparked a war of words between the Congress and the BJP. The BJP accused Congress of engaging in a policy of terror even as Patole issued a statement that the man he referred to was someone else with the same last name, not the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I have been in politics for 30 years. In five years, a politician can earn enough to support his next generation. By building schools and colleges, they can provide for their future one or two generations. I’ve been in politics for so long, yet I don’t even own a school and haven’t taken any contract. I help anyone who comes to me for help. That’s why, I can hit Modi and mistreat him and that’s the reason why he came to campaign against me,” Patole can be heard in a video where he addresses the people of Bhandara. State Assembly Opposition Leader Devendra Fadnavis accused Congress of engaging in the politics of terror. “Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole says he can hit and abuse the Prime Minister. What is going on in Congress? Congress which led the fight for freedom seems to have crossed all the Should we address Congress as a party that believes in democracy or as an organization that sows terror?” he said. Top BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar demanded an unconditional apology from Patole. He said: “Patole’s statement against Modi shows callousness and irresponsibility…Patole should publicly apologize for his statement. He should admit that his statement against the prime minister was wrong and withdraw it immediately. Patole, however, said the man he was referring to was not the prime minister but another man from his constituency with the same surname. There is a video circulating that shows me using some objectionable words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The man I am referring to is not the prime minister but another person named Modi who is a criminal from my constituency, he said on Monday. He claimed that BJP leaders were maliciously hinting that the statement was aimed at the prime minister. Some leaders such as Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrakant Patil mischievously and deliberately try to hint that this statement was intended for the Prime Minister. In doing so, they are the ones disrespecting the prime minister, Patole said. Patole returned to Congress in December 2017, after a stint with the BJP. He was elected MP for Bhandara Gondiya on a BJP ticket in 2014. He created a waver in 2017 by publicly criticizing Modi before quitting the party.

