Traditional traders happy to get BLT, Jokowi – Ridwan Kamil gives straight to simple markets





*BANDUNG CITY* — The feeling of joy enveloped the feelings of traders in Simple Market, Bandung City. The reason is that these market traders have the opportunity to directly meet President Joko Widodo and Governor of West Java Ridwan Kamil directly. One of them is a staple food trader named Dodi Asrano. Dodi couldn’t hide his happy face after meeting President Jokowi and Ridwan Kamil for the first time. “I am very happy that this is my first time meeting Mr. President (Jokowi),” Dodi said while meeting at Simple Market, Bandung City on Monday (17/1/2022) In addition to meeting President Jokowi, Dodi also received assistance in the form of direct cash assistance (BLT) and food parcels. “Getting groceries and money,” Dodi said. Dodi hopes the COVID-19 pandemic will end soon. So that the economy can recover and there are more buyers like when the COVID-19 pandemic was present in Indonesia. “Hopefully the pandemic will end soon and the economy will recover. Buyers are calm again, hopefully they can come back before COVID-19,” Dodi said. Other traders, Maman Suparman, also felt happy, selling squash porridge. He also thanked him for leading BLT to increase its capital. “It was a pleasure to meet (President Jokowi and Governor Ridwan Kamil) for the first time,” Maman said. “I asked how much capital. Then Mr. President said that I have additional capital for you. Then I said thank you. Mr. Jokowi thanks you for receiving help for capital” , he added. As is known, Governor of West Java Ridwan Kamil today accompanied President Joko Widodo on a working visit to Sukajadi Simple Market. Also accompanying Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Acting Mayor (Plt) of Bandung Yana Mulyana. The purpose and objective of this visit is to provide direct cash assistance (BLT) to street vendors and stalls. On this occasion, Jokowi also took the time to chat with the market traders who received help. Before visiting the simple market, Jokowi and President Jokowi gave a briefing on the occasion of the 67th anniversary of the Catholic University of Parahyangan. After Simple Market, Jokowi ended his series of working visits to West Java province by inspecting the tunnels of two Jakarta-Bandung (KCJB) rapid train construction projects in Purwakarta regency. After the examination, the president and his entourage will immediately return to the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, using a series of vehicles. Tweeter

