China: Xi Jinping at the WEF in Davos





Davos. At the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) digital conference, China’s head of state and party leader Xi Jinping warned of a global confrontation. The AFP news agency quoted him as saying it could have catastrophic consequences. We must abandon the Cold War mentality and fight for peaceful coexistence, the president said in a speech at the start of the online meeting of the Swiss World Economic Forum on Monday. History has repeatedly shown that confrontation does not solve problems, but rather causes disastrous consequences. Jinping warns against protectionism, unilateralism and power politics He generally warned against protectionism, unilateralism and power politics, with which China mainly targets the United States. Xi Jinping also opposed small exclusive circles or bloc politics polarizing the world. His comments could be taken as a reference to the alliances new US President Joe Biden is forging with allies in Europe and Asia to jointly counter the challenges posed by China. Without naming the United States, the Chinese president also criticized China’s policy of expanding the concept of national security to halt other countries’ economic and technological progress. An ideological antagonism is fueled. Moreover, according to Xi Jinping, economic, scientific and technological issues are politicized or militarized, seriously undermining the world’s efforts to address common challenges. He pleaded for true multilateralism. Faced with the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, Xi Jinping warned major economic powers not to curb or reverse monetary policy. There will be serious negative side effects. Developing countries would bear the brunt of the fight against the corona pandemic, the Chinese president said during the online meeting called The Davos Agenda. The annual WEF conference in Davos, which traditionally takes place in mid-January, had been postponed due to the corona situation. Instead, the foundation had announced that it would bring the executives together digitally. As announced by the WEF, these are global challenges such as climate protection. Other speakers on Monday’s program include UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) wants to take part in the virtual Davos dialogue of the World Economic Forum on Wednesday.

