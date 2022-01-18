Donald Trump won Central America, President Joe Biden did not





So he set about slashing job-limiting regulations and implementing big, massive tax cuts and the repatriation of capital ashore to fund a resurgence in the job-laden manufacturing sector.

If gender issues had mattered to American voters, why would more than half of white American women have voted for Trump?

He also immediately began delivering on his greatest promise by building this wall. The appointment of a group of conservative federal judges was just the icing on the cake.

And he took the people with him. At the end of his first year, a poll showed that 96% of all voters were happy with their choice of president, and for the first time this century Americans had become more optimistic than pessimistic about the economy.

Approval less than 40pc

Trump, the political novice, came to power with little political debt, beholden to no one. In contrast, Biden, the political careerist, was handcuffed to Sanders, Warren and his own party’s left-wing activists, who were allowed to run amok with wildly unpopular funds for policing and Black Lives Matter campaigns.

In his inaugural speech 12 months ago, Biden promised to bring the nation together. So far it has done the opposite.

It’s no surprise, then, that the latest polls show Biden having less than 40% approval for his handling of three key issues: the economy, foreign policy and the response to COVID-19.

Trump knew the importance of powerful military and religious communities and addressed their concerns. Biden basically ignored them.

Trump has struck political gold with his tough and direct approach to China. Biden could only follow.

Trump scornfully berated North Korea’s leader as the little rocket man indulged himself.

Biden had spent most of his nearly 40 years in the Senate as an undistinguished moderate, eventually rising without a trace to the top of the greasy pole by simply not being Donald Trump.

At an advanced age and with failing mental acuity, he knows that he has only four years left to give birth.

Physical frailty should not prevent rational decision-making, the essence of success in politics, but many leaders prefer to pander to the zeitgeist itself a product of leftist media.

Cowardice or laziness?

But instead of learning Trump’s lesson and finding common ground, Biden has set about honoring his debts to his left-leaning political creditors, while ignoring common ground.

His exit from Afghanistan was messy and chaotic and convinced many that he was simply not up to it.

Although the US economy is in reasonable shape and recovering quickly from its pandemic woes, it embarked on a tsunami-like spending spree, which bettors immediately realized was simply the path to much higher debt and severe inflationary pressures.

As the legendary American physicist and television personality Julius Sumner Miller said: why is this so?

The answer lies partly in political cowardice, or perhaps in the sheer laziness of staying inside your comfort zone, railing against political opponents, and not breaking free from the shackles of your party by tackling the big issues, which can make or break a president’s legacy.

It could also simply be political incompetence. As Barack Obama is famous to have said: Never underestimate Joe’s ability to mess things up.

If you’ve spent your entire political career living in an ideological straitjacket, it seems obvious that you should abrogate as much of your opponents’ agenda as possible, regardless of their merit. And when that adversary is Trump’s ultimate hate figure, the temptation is irresistible.

If gender issues had been important to American voters, why would more than half of white American women have voted for Trump, who treated these issues as irrelevant?

Biden has always bragged that he could work across the aisle, but while Trump was able to hammer out a deal to raise the federal debt ceiling, to date Biden has preferred to simply disparage his opponents in Congress. .

Nearly every president suffers setbacks in the midterm elections, slated for later this year, but for now, Biden is poised to lose both houses of Congress and leave the door wide open for the return of the president. Raging Bull.

Richard Alston is a former High Commissioner to the UK and author of the recently published book Donald Trump The Ultimate Contrarian.

