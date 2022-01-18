Saba Ali Khan drops throwback photo of baby Imran Khan in Saif Ali Khan’s arms





Saba Ali Khan is an active Instagram user and she never fails to surprise her family online with rare family photos on her page. Recently, she dropped a snap of her brother and actor Saif Ali Khan with a child just a few months old, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and a young Sara Ali Khan.

Saba Ali Khan shares rare photo of Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Speaking to the photo-sharing site, Saba posted a photo, where Saif can be seen donning a white t-shirt and his popular bandana, while Ibrahim is bald for the first time and can be seen sitting on the his father’s knees while unable to balance his head. Sara Ali Khan is seen joining the duo in a pink halter top. As for the caption, Saba wrote, “Poseurs…! (camera icon) me… Family photo mode on! #monday #moments #familylove #familytime #saifalikhanpataudi #kids #saraalikhan #ibrahimalikhan# timtim #jeh #love #my #munchkins #alwaysandforever. Copyright: Me.”

Besides photos of Saif, Sara and Ibrahim, Saba often drops photos of his parents – Sharmila Tagore and Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, Saif’s actress wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, nephews Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, sister Soba Ali Khan and his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Several months ago, Saba, who is quite open about her thoughts and opinions, reacted to a troll who said she was living in “her parents’ past, her siblings’ present.”

Last week, Saba gave her followers some insights into her own work, the causes she’s worked for, and her public appearances. Posting a montage of her glamorous appearances at public events and several news articles featuring her, she wrote a note. She wrote, “Blast…from…my own past! #thosewerethedays Work…events…art…jewelry and so much more! #missthosedays. I happen to find these treasures.. .so old and some pictures are unclear! But wow! I had to share them….#good times.”

The message was followed by another similar message. She captioned it, “Life…goes on…and a few more work pics! Found a treasure chest of old memories…and good times! #missthosedays #tbt #2012 # decades #ago.” Saba is a jewelry designer and also takes care of the charities run by the Pataudi family.

(Image: Instagram/@sabapataudi)

