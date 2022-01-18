Politics
Even the teleprompter couldn’t stand so many lies: Rahul Gandhi after Prime Minister Modis Davos speech
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s teleprompter malfunctioned in Davos, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the prime minister, saying: Even the teleprompter couldn’t stand so many lies.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Tuesday, January 18: Even the teleprompter couldn’t stand so many lies. His tweet came after a teleprompter malfunctioned during Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ speech at the World Economic Forum’s Davos summit.
Watch | PM Modi delivers state of the world address on WEF’s Davos agenda
Teleprompter
Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 18, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda summit online on the first day of the five-day event on Monday, joining a host of other world leaders who will share their visions for the state of the world in 2022.
The teleprompter malfunction occurred during his speech and seemed to catch PM Modi off guard and he had to stop halfway while speaking. The incident caught on and has continued to trend on Twitter at number 1 ever since.
READ ALSO | Now is the best time to invest in India, PM Modi tells WEF Davos Agenda 2022
After Rahul Gandhi shared the tweet on Tuesday, Twitter users shared an old video of the Congress leader where he can be seen telling the media: Narendra Modi can’t talk to himself. It reads from a teleprompter which is operated by a controller.
Once again, Rahul Gandhi Ji’s statement has come true pic.twitter.com/dLRHBMqirz
With Congress (@WithCongress) January 18, 2022
During his special address at the Davos Agenda Summit, Prime Minister Modi outlined the reforms implemented by his administration to address the country’s retrospective taxation problem.
He also mentioned his government’s asset monetization efforts and the ongoing large-scale infrastructure projects in India.
READ ALSO | India is committed to becoming a reliable partner in the global supply chain: PM Modi at WEF Davos
Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
