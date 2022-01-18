He’s back: Trump says he’ll take over the White House





TEHRAN A year after losing the race to re-enter the White House, Donald Trump set the stage for a tumultuous midterm election season, attending a campaign event in Arizona where he invigorated his supporters, resurrected allegations without basis on voter fraud and alludes to a 2020 presidential candidacy.

Trump slammed his critics and used the rally to support loyalists and Holocaust deniers running in state and federal elections this year in a speech aimed at restoring his influence within the Republican Party.

“This November, we have the opportunity to accomplish something very spectacular,” Trump told the adoring public who had waited for hours in the Arizona desert town of Florence.

“This may be the most critical election we’ve ever had, but I think 2024 will be even more crucial. This is the year we take back the White House.”

The rally was the former president’s first campaign event of the year, coming just days after the first anniversary of the January 6, 2001 attack on the US Capitol.

Thousands of Trump supporters descended on the US Capitol that day after he vowed to “fight like hell” to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election victory.

Trump had planned to hold a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago club to commemorate the occasion, but canceled due to concerns from several Republicans that it wouldn’t look good.

The Arizona event, on the other hand, provided Trump with ample opportunity to vent his frustrations.

He took the stage just after 7 p.m. local time and unleashed a 90-minute rant against President Joe Biden and the “radical left”, criticizing his successor on issues ranging from the coronavirus and the economy to the immigration and the failed departure of US troops from Afghanistan.

At a time when Biden is struggling to pass voting reforms in the Senate, his predecessor has stepped in, calling for same-day voting (Democrats want early voting extended); paper ballots (rather than the electronic one commonly used in the United States); and the end of ballot harvesting (the process by which third parties are permitted to collect and deliver ballots in some states).

And within minutes of starting his speech, he once again repeated his false claim that the election was rigged, insisting without evidence that the evidence is everywhere – the media simply refuses to report on it.

The rally was a stark reminder of Trump’s continued influence in the party, as well as his signature brand of reward and retribution politics.

Loyalists such as state politician Mark Finchem, who was with protesters outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, and Congressman Paul Gosar, who was recently censored for an animated video showing him killing a Democratic Representative, attended the event.

Former TV host Kari Lake, chosen by Trump to replace current Republican Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, also took the stage with him.

While Trump remains popular among his supporters, some Republicans worry that some of the candidates he has endorsed will be unpopular with the general public.

The limits of his authority were also revealed this week, when Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would fight for re-election as the house’s Republican leader, and no one seemed to object. to him despite Trump’s persistent efforts to impeach him.

Meanwhile, as The Associated Press reports, prominent Republicans in Washington are working behind the scenes to persuade Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, one of

Trump’s most enthusiastic opponents within the party, to run for a Senate seat. And, on Saturday, Glenn Youngkin was sworn in as Virginia’s first Republican governor since 2010, despite a campaign that veered away from Trump.

Nonetheless, Trump will always be present as America prepares for the midterm elections, in which the Democrats are expected to largely lose their majority, making it much more difficult for Biden to carry out his ambitious first-term plan.

The 435 seats in the House, as well as 34 of the 100 seats in the Senate, will be contested.

Trump has said he will decide whether to run for president again after the midterm elections, but he and his associates have been working for months to bring proponents of the “stolen election” myth to power.

