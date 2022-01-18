To save his head in the face of scandals, Boris Johnson strikes back





Caught in a whirlwind of revelations about parties organized in Downing Street while the United Kingdom lived under strict health constraints, Boris Johnson is currently going through his worst crisis since his spectacular accession to power in the summer of 2019. They add to an already long list of accusations of corruption and patronage. To forget the scandals and save his post, the British Prime Minister could counterattack with a series of shocking and populist announcements, according to various media in the country. Among other things cited are the lifting of restrictions against Covid-19, using the army to block migrants, cutting off supplies to the BBC… These shocking announcements are grouped under the code name “Operation bone to gnaw” (” Operation Red meat”). The BBC and migrants in the crosshairs The Prime Minister, who has made the fight against immigration his hobbyhorse in the wake of Brexit, thinks of using the Royal Navy to stop the flow of migrants trying to reach England illegally by crossing the Channel. The latter would be sent to countries such as Rwanda and Ghana to see their case processed, writes the Time. Another subject which arouses an outcry, even among celebrities such as actor Hugh Grant who fear for the survival of the BBC, the freezing then the abolition in 2027 of the fee financing the activity of this public audiovisual group, regularly targeted by those in power who accuse him of bias. In the midst of galloping inflation, this would make it possible to pass a controversial increase in social security contributions. Ending the coronavirus As for the restrictions against the coronavirus still in place such as teleworking and wearing a mask indoors, considered to be draconian by part of his camp, they would be lifted on January 26. “If MPs got a lot of the measures they are asking for (…) they could still keep (Boris Johnson) in power”, analyzes British political specialist Robin Pettitt, at least until the next big test of local elections in early May. . A simple smokescreen? If he fails to implement these measures, “this is where the project could fail,” he warns. Mea culpa unconvincing His mea culpa in Parliament, where he acknowledged his presence at one of these parties in May 2020 while claiming to have thought it was a working meeting, was not enough. Calls for his resignation have multiplied, even within his majority. Six Tory deputies admitted to having introduced letters of defiance, but they would be about thirty to have done so. 54 are needed to dislodge it. Boris Johnson has so far managed to temporize by referring, like his ministers, to the forthcoming conclusions of the investigation into these festive events by a senior official, Sue Gray, known for her integrity. To ease the pressure on the Prime Minister, a flock of aides would be asked to come out the door in another operation dubbed ‘Save Big Dog’, including his secretary, originally the sending of a hundred invitations for the May 2020 party and that he would have nicknamed his “loyal labrador”, according to the Sunday time.

