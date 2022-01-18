Modi presents India as a future technological and economic power





New Delhi: Delivering the special State of the World address on the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Davos agenda virtually, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted India’s role in handling the crisis sparked by Covid and the management of the vaccination campaign, while evoking the need to reshape and restructure international organizations. Armed with data, figures and facts about the Covid-19 pandemic, Modi presented India not only as a future technological and economic powerhouse of the world, but also presented the country as an indispensable member of the global community. Without naming the UN, he also demanded restructuring and reforms in international organizations. Hyderabad News click here for more Hyderabad news “We not only set a record for administering 1.6 billion Covid vaccines, but we also supported countries in need during the pandemic. India is still following the ‘One Earth, One Health’ vision and has provided Covid vaccines to over 150 countries along with life-saving medicines,” the Prime Minister said. “India’s medical professionals, who are always regarded for their sensitivity, have continued to win people’s hearts. Our 5 million software professionals haven’t let the world stop digitally by working tirelessly day and night,” Modi said in his speech. Presenting India as one of the future technological and economic powerhouses of the world, Modi elaborated on the economic and technological reforms taking place in the country, saying that the days when India’s commercial space was severely disrupted by government control are gone because the current government has removed more than 25,000 barriers to starting a business in India. “Today, India is the country of over 60,000 registered startups, 80 unicorns, a country of over 4 billion UPI transactions and a nation with 6 lakh villages digitally connected and spending around $1.3 trillion in connectivity,” Modi said. The Prime Minister also proposed to the world to face challenges such as climate change, saying that now is the time for the world to start thinking about its way of life, which harms the global environment, while the Indian culture continues to rely on its centuries-old traditions of nature preservation. The Prime Minister stressed that India always advocates growth, which must be green, clean, sustainable and reliable. “Through the International Solar Alliance and COP21, the world has witnessed India’s commitments to saving the Earth,” he said. Without naming the UN, he said that when such organizations were formed the world was different, but now over the years things have changed and “it is the call of the day that all democratic countries should come together and make the changes for a better tomorrow”. Besides Prime Minister Modi, the Davos summit also hosts Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Chinese President Xi Jin Ping and the Chief European Commission Ursua von der leyen, as well as advanced industry. leaders, international organizations and civil society groups.

