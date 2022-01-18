Davos: Xi Jinping warns against aggressive monetary correction to fight inflation | economy





The uncertainty surrounding the economic recovery and the exit from covid-19 focused the message of Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday in his inaugural speech of the Davos Agenda organized by the World Economic Forum (WEF, for its acronym in English ) in virtual format precisely because of the pandemic. Xi assured that although the global economy has left behind the worst of the health and economic crisis, several risks still threaten it, including disruptions in global supply chains, rising commodity prices and energy supply. In this sense, the Chinese president concluded that the low inflation environment has changed dramatically and the danger of a price rebound driven by multiple factors is resurfacing. It was there that the president of the world’s second-largest economy issued a warning: if the major economies were to slow down sharply or turn their monetary policies 180 degrees to cope with accelerating inflation, the measure could have consequences for emerging countries, as was the case in 2013. To avoid systemic risks, Xi demanded greater economic cooperation and a firm commitment to multilateralism. Xi’s warning is in line with the caution expressed by international organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) or the World Bank regarding the withdrawal of stimuli by central banks. But in the mouth of the president of the second world economy, the alarm signal takes on a very particular topicality. In 2013, then-Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke announced that the entity would scale back the bond purchases it had been making since the outbreak of the financial crisis to inject liquidity into the economy. The announcement, known as conical tantrum, took the financial markets by surprise and caused a sharp rise in interest rates which hit hard the countries most dependent on foreign capital, or those with the most current account deficits: South Africa, Brazil, India, Indonesia and Turkey. . Without naming him explicitly, the Chinese president also alluded to the confrontation he has with the United States over economic and technological dominance by attacking protectionism and attempts to undo economic integration and defended the elimination of trade barriers and greater integration, in line with the defense of globalization he has been raising since his first speech to the WEF in 2017. Despite the fact that there are currents in a river, they cannot stop their progress towards the sea, just as globalization has not varied or will vary your course, I pointed Xi Jinping’s speech, his third at the Davos forum, coincided with the release of GDP data from China, which in 2021 recorded its strongest growth in a decade (8.1 %), although at the end of the year growth slowed to 4%. The president maintained that the objective of his policy is to move towards common prosperity, which consists of making the pie bigger and distributing the pieces fairly through institutional agreements. Xi said that despite his country’s commitment to combating climate change, China should not sacrifice its growth to protect the environment, where responsibilities should be differentiated between developed and emerging countries. For the second year in a row, the WEF has canceled its annual meeting at the elite Swiss ski resort of Davos due to uncertainty over the spread of new variants of the coronavirus and the difficulty of maintaining the safety of skiers. attendees. In exchange, he organizes the Davos Agenda, which is attended by prominent world leaders and heads of some important multinationals. The new German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, will officially present himself this Wednesday to the world’s economic elite. He knows all sides of the coin in depth. subscribe .

