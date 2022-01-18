Ron DeSantis closed the gap on Donald Trump: GOP primary polls





Amid reports of ongoing tensions between the pair, recent polls suggest Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has narrowed the gap with Donald Trump over who should be the next Republican presidential candidate.

With Trump still the heavy favorite to win the GOP bid in the 2024 election, DeSantis has clawed back some ground on the former president.

According to an Ipsos Mori poll conducted in mid-December, more than half of Republicans (54%) say they would support Trump as the GOP candidate for president, with DeSantis trailing far behind with just 11%, a total 43 points behind.

However, two more recent surveys have shown that DeSantis’ opinion is improving slightly.

A YouGov poll conducted between December 14 and 20 showed that while 55% of Republicans still support Trump, DeSantis won the support of 20% of respondents as the first choice for the White House race, narrowing the margin to 35%. .

The Florida governor was also the second-highest pick, with 37% naming him their reserve pick for the party nomination.

“At this time, Donald Trump remains the clear Republican frontrunner for the 2024 presidential nomination,” noted Jesse Rhodes, a UMass Amherst political science professor and associate director of the poll.

“However, DeSantis enjoys considerable support and could well give Trump a run for the nomination, especially given the baggage Trump carries with moderates, independents and swing voters.”

In another Cygnal poll conducted in January between Jan. 7-9, 2022, Trump remains the frontrunner among likely GOP voters, although his support has dropped to less than half, at 47%. Although still a long way behind at 19%, DeSantis still narrowed the margin to 27 points in the latest poll.

DeSantis can also take two other YouGov polls conducted in mid-December as a positive sign. One survey puts him at 23%, just 21 points behind Trump, with another at 26%, and thus just 17 points behind Trump overall.

Polls showing DeSantis drawing more support from potential GOP voters come on the heels of reports the former president is beginning to turn against one of his biggest allies.

According to Axios, citing unnamed sources, Trump has openly explained that he does not view DeSantis as a threat to the nomination, describing him as having “no personal charisma and having a lackluster personality.”

Trump would be furious that DeSantis hasn’t officially ruled himself out of his bid for the GOP nomination, even if Trump puts his hat in the ring, as long expected.

Trump also appeared to launch a thinly veiled attack on DeSantis while criticizing “courageless” politicians who will neither confirm nor deny whether they have received the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a recent interview with the One America. News Network.

Although Trump did not mention DeSantis by name, the governor dodged a number of questions about whether he had received a COVID-19 booster shot in recent weeks.

Shortly after Trump’s remarks, DeSantis told the conservative Ruthless podcast that he regretted not speaking “much louder” against the enforcement of COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 in a rebuke of Trump’s actions.

“When COVID first came along, you know, we were actually committed to it,” DeSantis said. “I was saying to Trump, ‘Stop the flights from China’ because we didn’t know what we were dealing with. But you know, I never thought in February, early March, that that would lead to the country being locked down. I just didn’t think it was on the radar.

DeSantis has been contacted for comment.

Ron DeSantis talks to U.S. President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at Pensacola International Airport November 3, 2018. Recent polls suggest the Florida governor is closing the gap with Trump in polls on who should to be the 2024 GOP nomination. Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/ron-desantis-trump-2024-gop-nomination-polls-1669961 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos