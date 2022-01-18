China to supply another 1 billion COVID-19 vaccines to Africa: Xi Jinping





China will provide an additional one billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to African countries, including 600 million doses as a donation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during his speech at a virtual session of the World Economic Forum. 2022. Xi said China would also donate 150 million doses to members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. China has already sent more than two billion doses of the vaccine to more than 120 countries and international organizations. “China is a country that keeps its promises,” Xi said. He reiterated that cooperation is “the only right way” to defeat the pandemic, while holding back or shifting blame “would only unnecessarily delay the response” and “destroy us from the overall goal”. “Amid the raging torrents of a global crisis, countries are not sailing separately in some 190 small boats,” Xi said. “But rather, we are all in one giant vessel upon which our common destiny rests.” “Small boats may not survive a storm, but a giant ship is strong enough to brave a storm,” he added. Countries should strengthen international cooperation against COVID-19, carry out active cooperation in drug research and development, jointly build multiple lines of defense against the coronavirus, and accelerate efforts to build a global community of health for all, Xi said. . It is particularly important to take full advantage of vaccines as a powerful weapon and ensure equitable distribution, accelerate immunization and “close the global immunization gap”, he said. More than 180 million doses of China’s Sinopharm and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines have been shipped to 49 countries through COVAX, an international COVID-19 vaccine initiative led by the World Health Organization, playing a crucial global role in boosting immunity and saving lives.

