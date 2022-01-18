Downing Street parties: New partygate allegations could determine Boris Johnson’s future | Political news

When MPs are restless and the political temperature rises in Westminster, there’s nothing No 10 and the Whips Office look forward to more eagerly than when the weekend rolls around and their rear MPs -ban rebels disperse to their constituencies to calm down.

But this time MPs returned to parliament in a bad mood, having spent the weekend canvassing voters over the party door.

They tell me they’ve been met with a wall of anger, irritation and even rage at Boris Johnson on the doorstep, which in turn soured their own mood and left them wondering how long the prime minister can go on.

Tory voters furious at 'partygate' – MP



And Monday night the accusation by Dominique Cummings, and supported by a second source for me, that the Prime Minister has been warned against holding the May 20 drinks event in the Downing Street garden, but continued regardless, goes against what he said in Parliament last week: that he did not know the garden party hosted by Martin Reynolds was anything other than a “working event”.

These claims are backed up by journalist Dominic Lawson, who wrote in the Sunday Times that a former Downing Street official told him that at least two people had told the Prime Minister it was “a party” and that it had to be cancelled.

No 10 has denied the allegations, saying it’s all “untrue”.

But the latest iteration of the partygate scandal will no doubt rattle already furious MPs further.

Andrew Bridgen, who announced last week that he had submitted a letter of censure to the Prime Minister, told Sky News on Monday night that if Sue Gray uncovers evidence that the Prime Minister was given advance notice he would lied to Parliament and has no choice but to resign.

Mr Bridgen told me he had received more than 1,000 emails about the PM in recent days, the vast majority calling him to leave.

He also thinks a number of colleagues have letters ready – and are waiting for the Gray report to decide.

PM "thought it was a work event"



As for the mood when Parliament returned on Monday, every MP I spoke to – Johnson supporters as well as haters – said they had had a scorching weekend in their constituencies and that their inboxes were filling with angry emails.

“My constituents are now about 60 to 1 against the Prime Minister,” Wycombe MP Steve Baker said on Monday.

Andrew Bowie, the former parliamentary aide to former Prime Minister Theresa May, told me he had received “hundreds” of emails from angry voters in recent days, and the public response was “worrying “.

“[No 10] needs to know the level of anger in the country,” he said. “Something has to change.

But perhaps the most concerning conversation I had on Monday was with new Bolton North East MP Mark Logan, who only has a majority of 378 votes.

Acknowledging the role Mr Johnson played in helping win that Labor seat in 2019, he also cast doubts on whether the Prime Minister’s position was now salvageable.

“He has a lot of convincing work to do, because me and my constituents are not convinced at the moment,” he told me, while pausing before asking the Prime Minister to step aside. .

“If you can’t change things with the voters and you know the Brits aren’t giving you a chance, you need to reconsider at this point.”

But with another set of serious allegations emerging tonight, the stakes are raised again.

Last week, the Prime Minister’s allies were of the view that the Gray report would not find that Mr Johnson had authorized or organized any questionable events in No 10. It is a sliver of an exit hatch for this Prime Minister apparently cornered.

But now serious allegations have emerged contradicting the Prime Minister’s versions of events and what he knew and when.

Allegations Ms Gray will surely have to investigate – and it may well determine her fate.