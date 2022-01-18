The Prabowo-Jokowi duo in the 2024 presidential election is considered rational





Not only that, Igor believes that sustainable development can also continue with the formulation of the presidential couple Prabowo-Jokowi. “Compared to the amendments to the 1945 Constitution and the three periods, the Prabowo-Jokowi formulation is the best, the most rational because it can pursue development and also create political stability, both in government and in parliament,” said said Igor. It is known that the provisions relating to the election of the president and the vice-president are governed by article 7 of the Constitution of 1945. “The President and Vice President are elected for five years and may thereafter be re-elected to the same office, for a single term,” reads Article 7 of the 1945 Constitution. In addition, article 169, letter n, of the electoral law stipulates that one of the conditions for a candidate for the presidency and for the vice-presidency is that he has never exercised the function of president or vice-president. -president for two terms in the same office. Previously, in order to continue the continuity of work and national development towards an advanced Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto and Joko Widodo or Jokowi were encouraged to step forward together in the upcoming presidential election in 2024. “We from the Prabowo-Jokowi Joint Secretariat (Sekber) are encouraging Mr. Prabowo Subianto, the presidential candidate and Mr. Joko Widodo, the vice-presidential candidate,” said Prabowo-Jokowi secretary-coordinator, G Gisel, in a written statement, Saturday, January 15. , 2022. Gisel believed that during President Jokowi’s second period of leadership after his inauguration on October 20, 2019, Indonesia had at least made progress. Through the formation of the Indonesian Cabinet Forward Volume II, he said, the ministers tried to provide the best performance for all Indonesians. “By giving positions to the support party and also to his political opponent, Prabowo Subianto of the Gerindra party, as the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia. Of course, this is a tactical, strategic step and a major decision taken by President Jokowi to consolidate national political strength and stability, both inside and outside government and parliament,” Gisel said. However, Gisel admitted that this period of Indonesia Advanced Cabinet Volume II was in a difficult and challenging position. The impact of the global crisis and the corona virus pandemic has had a negative impact on all aspects of life, especially the economy and health. “It means that this period is difficult for the government to reverse the situation, so that Indonesia can become a developed country. Not only Indonesia, all countries are struggling to save themselves from such enormous economic pressure,” did he declare. “On the demand side, supply and production are constrained by the virus. This condition requires a timely and appropriate response from the government. Both in the health sector and in the economy. For Indonesia not to fall not in recession. Fortunately, until now, Indonesia has not fallen into a recession. During this time, many countries have experienced a recession, including neighboring Singapore,” Gisel continued.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liputan6.com/news/read/4861821/duet-prabowo-jokowi-di-pilpres-2024-dinilai-rasional The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos