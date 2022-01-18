Teleprompter or technical glitch? Here’s what happened during PM Modi’s speech at the WEF





On January 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the World Economic Forum. During his address, a small technical glitch occurred which was chosen by Twitter trolls to tarnish PM Modi’s image, again on the international forum. Interestingly, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi relied on these trolls and tried to defame Prime Minister Modi on social media. Teleprompter Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 18, 2022 In his tweet, Gandhi wrote, Even the teleprompter couldn’t stand such lies. Twitter trolls have been on a propaganda rollercoaster Several verified Twitter trolls, some of them posing as journalists, saw the technical glitch as an opportunity to wage their agenda-packed propaganda against Prime Minister Modi. Wire reporter Rohini Singh said: “It looks like some mediocre PMO techs will lose their jobs today. I just hope they are not charged with sedition/UAPA and such. Noida media must be ready to weed out a Khalistani link with embarrassment today! Filmmaker Vinod Kapri said: Incredible. The sad thing is that as soon as the teleprompter failed in the #WEF address, Narendra Modi couldn’t utter a single word, and the stutter after that is even more painful. Kapri is known for his anti-Modi and anti-BJP rants. Congress Leader Jignesh Mevani said: Worried about teleprompter operator. We all know how vindictive he can be, especially when his own shortcomings are exposed. Maharashtra Congress SM coordinator Pankaj Saraf said: “This movement, it is proven to be just a player (Parrot), not a leader. What happened during PM Modis’ speech at the WEF? OpIndia has verified the PM Modis address record available on the official WEF YouTube channel. His speech began at 8:37 a.m. Within a minute, someone from his team waved at him. It was the moment he looked to his left. It can be seen between 9:20 a.m. and 9:26 a.m. At 9:27 someone in the background said: Sir aap unse ek baar poochein ki sab jud gaye kya. (Sir, please ask them if everyone has joined). Then, from 9:33 a.m., PM Modi confirmed from Klaus Schwab, Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, if he could hear him, to which he confirmed he could hear him. After that, Schwab asked to officially launch the address and introduced PM Modi first. After his introduction, PM Modi again addressed the forum. It should be noted that initially the translator did not speak while PM Modi was addressing the forum. She started translating PM Modis speech into Hindi only after PM Modi restarted his address after Schwab. The question of the teleprompter It is obvious that the Prime Minister’s speech was teleprompted. The speeches that PM gives on these platforms are prepared in advance. When PM Modi addresses a crowd, the teleprompter is located on the sides. In such cases, PM Modi often looks left or right periodically. However, when such an address is given virtually, or he registers an address, the teleprompter may be located in front of him. This is evident when Prime Minister Modi looks straight into the camera during such speeches. In this case, someone from the PM team must have tried to get his attention by looking to the side. The explanation was detailed in a video by popular Twitter account Politikal Keda as well as on his Twitter account. Wait @TwitterIndia to tag all of these tweets with “manipulated media” that spread false propaganda about teleprompter failure. pic.twitter.com/bZvySTI19y Political Kida (@PoliticalKida) January 17, 2022 It’s funny that Rahul Gandhi, who himself has a history of gaffes during public speeches, wanted to dig into PM Modi for what was obviously a technical issue.

