tamil nadu: CM MK Stalin writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after rejection of Tamil Nadu painting | Chennai News





CHENNAI: Expressing his disappointment at Tamil Nadu being deprived of the opportunity to participate in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday requested the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inclusion of the painting which would feature the TN Freedom Fighters.

“That the committee chooses to ignore and reject the seven designs presented to it in accordance with the edits suggested by its members is unacceptable,” he said in a letter to Modi, calling the exclusion a grave concern for the Tamil Nadu and its people. .

The state submitted sketches under the theme “Tamil Nadu in the struggle for freedom” depicting renowned freedom fighters such as VO Chidambaranar.

“Exclusion will hurt people’s feelings in TN”

The Chief Minister said that the exclusion from the Tamil Nadu chart would deeply hurt the feelings and patriotic sentiments of the people of the state.

“I was given to understand that Tamil Nadu was not called for the fourth round of meeting and was informed that the state has been expelled,” Stalin said.

MDMK leader and RS MP Vaiko, who was part of a cross-party delegation that met Amit Shah on Monday to seek assent to the anti-NEET bill, raised the issue of the painting’s rejection with the minister of Union. “Shah was surprised,” Vaiko told reporters. CPI Secretary General D Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi, PMK Chief S Ramadoss, TMC Chief GK Vasan and AMMK TTV Chief Dhinakaran strongly reacted against the Centre’s decision.

State government officials appeared three times before the panel of experts to be selected. During the first meeting, the committee had expressed its satisfaction with the theme.

The CM said the design included VO Chidambaranar, the famous freedom fighter, who founded the Swadeshi Steam Navigation Company in 1906 to compete with the British. The design also had the famous poet, Subramania Bharathi, who ignited patriotism with his fiery patriotic songs and writings. Meanwhile, VOC’s great-granddaughter Selvi has urged the Center to reconsider.

The back of the painting was designed to feature Rani Velu Nachiyar on horseback with a sword in hand and with female soldiers. Queen of the Sivaganga region between 1780 and 1790, Velu Nachiyar was the first Indian queen to wage war against the East India Company. Images of Marudhu Pandiyar brothers have also been proposed to be depicted in the painting, the chief minister said.

