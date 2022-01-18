Imran Khan beat Afia Siddiqui in his PTI manifesto, as did the Pak Senate | world news





The involvement of British national of Pakistani origin Malik Faisal Akram in the siege of a synagogue in the US state of Texas shows the deep religious radicalization in Pakistan and the UK within the Muslim community. If Akram was the spearhead, the Pakistani government has helped to radicalize its people towards pan-Islamic jihadist causes since the time of President Zia-ul-Haq.

The Congregation Beth Israel headquarters in Colleyville was led by Akram, who demanded the release of convicted Pakistani neuroscientist Afia Siddiqui, who is suspected of ties to al-Qaeda and is currently serving an 86-year sentence in Fort Worth prison after being convicted in 2010 of attempting to kill US military officers while in custody in Afghanistan.

In the past, the Pakistani government has also tried to free Lady al-Qaeda – as she is known in counter-terrorism circles. A few years ago, when Barack Obama was president of the United States, Pakistani officials sent a proposal to free the woman in exchange for the army sergeant. Bowe Bergdahl.

In 2018, Pakistan’s Senate unanimously passed a resolution to take up the issue of Siddiquis’ release with the United States, calling her the nation’s daughter.

Imran Khan, who is now Pakistan’s prime minister, competed with other Islamist political parties and jihadist groups to lead the campaign to free Siddiqui.

Pakistan’s manifesto led by Khan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) grouped Siddiqui among overseas Pakistanis and said their patriotic spirit was appreciated by the party.

Overseas Pakistanis are one of our greatest assets, who have always been denied access to the rights of their citizens and the opportunity to contribute to the Pakistani economy due to inefficient and incomplete processes as well than poor quality infrastructure and services by previous governments. We will guarantee the right to vote for overseas Pakistanis, the PTI manifesto said.

We will provide consular and legal services to all Pakistanis imprisoned abroad. We are doing our best to bring prisoners like Dr Afia Siddiqui and others back to Pakistan, he added.

Even the Taliban, who now rule Afghanistan, had shown keen interest in freeing Siddiquis in exchange for Warren Weinstein, an American aid worker who was kidnapped by al-Qaeda in Pakistan in 2011. Weinstein was killed in a American drone strike after being captive for four years.

Siddiqui comes from a well-educated Pakistani family with strong religious beliefs. She is a graduate of the prestigious Massachusetts Information of Technology (MIT) and also earned a PhD in Neurology from Brandeis University.

According to US intelligence officials, she appears to have become radicalized after the September 11 attacks. She was linked to Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, and allegedly acted as an al-Qaeda courier to facilitate the process of shipping ammunition and weapons for a planned attack.

US officials say she disappeared in 2003 and reappeared in 2008 in Afghanistan with detailed information on US targets.

The family of Malik Faisal Akram, 44, the latest to call for Siddiquis’ release, are from Jhelum district in Punjab and emigrated to the UK nearly 50 years ago. Malik was a member of the Tabligh Jamaat and had previously traveled abroad for work related to it, according to intelligence officials. He was married to a Gujrati Muslim woman and has five sons and one daughter.

Her father is a known member of London’s Muslim community and the family has political connections through Malik Irfan, a Labor-linked adviser, the officials added.

Before carrying out the attack on the synagogue in Texas, he posted a Facebook Live video where Akram spoke about his plans.

US President Joe Biden called the hostage-taking an “act of terror”, with the UK condemning the attack soon after.

