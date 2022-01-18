Politics
Dominic Cummings says Boris Johnson ‘lied to Parliament’ about Downing Street party
No10 denies the Prime Minister was ‘warned’ to bring your own booze – but ex-assistant Dominic Cummings said he personally told Boris Johnson and the Prime Minister ‘dismissed him’ »
Image: Pool/AFP via Getty Images)
Boris Johnson lied to Parliament about having a party in Downing Street – and several witnesses would ‘swear under oath’ that he did, Dominic Cummings claimed today.
The former aide made explosive new claims on his blog after the Prime Minister told MPs he implicitly believed a BYOB party on May 20, 2020 was a business event.
Mr Cummings said Principal Private Secretary (PPS) Martin Reynolds agreed to speak to Mr Johnson about the event after another official said by email that he had broken the rules.
Mr Cummings also said he personally hosted the night out with Boris Johnson and called No 10 a madhouse, but the Prime Minister ‘dismissed him’.
It comes after allegations were published in The Sunday Times that two officials told Mr Johnson the event was a party before it happened and said it should be called off.
Number 10 vehemently denied this – but now Mr Cummings, who left Number 10 in a flare-up of infighting in 2020, has insisted it was true.
(
Picture:
10 Downing Street/AFP via Getty)
Cummings said a top official replied to senior assistant Martin Reynolds’ email inviting 100 staff to the party, saying the invitation broke the rules.
Mr Cummings added that he personally told Mr Johnson something like Martins invited the building for a drink, that’s what I’m talking about, you have to enter this madhouse.
“The Prime Minister dismissed him.
Writing on his Substack blog, Mr Cummings added: I told the PPS [Mr Reynolds] the invitation broke the rules.
He said: as long as it’s socially distant I think it’s fine, I’ll check with the Prime Minister if he’s happy it’s going ahead.
Cummings said he was sure Mr Reynolds later checked with the Prime Minister – although he admitted it was possible he had presented it privately as a work event.
No10 insisted that Mr Johnson had not received the email from Mr Reynolds telling staff to enjoy the weather and bring your own alcohol!
The Prime Minister’s Spokesman said today: These warning allegations are not true, as we made clear over the weekend.
Senior civil servant Sue Gray is due to deliver a crucial investigative report this week or next week.
While he cannot recommend disciplining the Prime Minister – because he is responsible for his own punishment – if he makes it clear he misled MPs, he could face a leadership challenge. conservatives.
The Lib Dems have tabled a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister, and a new poll carried out today by Redfield and Wilton Strategies puts Labor 13 points ahead of the Tories – on 43% to 30%.
(
Picture:
NurPhoto/PA Images)
The Prime Minister admitted to attending a party for 25 minutes on May 20, 2020. He said he thought it was a business meeting, despite long tables with snacks. It is part of a series of parties held during lockdown rules.
He told MPs: When I went to this garden just after 6 p.m. on May 20, 2020, to thank groups of staff before returning to my office 25 minutes later to continue working, I implicitly believed that it was a professional event.
But in hindsight, I should have sent everyone back inside. I should have found another way to thank them.
But according to the Sunday Times, a former member of staff at No10 believed at least two people had told the Prime Minister it was a party and ‘should be called off immediately’.
Well-connected columnist Dominic Lawson, who aired the claims, wrote: I was told Johnson’s dismissive response was to say they were overreacting.
(
Picture:
Xinhua News Agency/AP Images)
Mr Lawson also claimed Mr Johnson had praised his principal private secretary Martin Reynolds – who faces sacking after inviting 100 staff to enjoy the weather and bring your own booze – as my trusty Labrador.
A spokeswoman for No 10 hit back at the claims, saying: It is untrue that the Prime Minister was given advance notice of the event.
As he said earlier this week, he implicitly believed it was a business event. He apologized to the House and pledged to issue another statement once the investigation is complete.
