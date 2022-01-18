Indonesia names new capital Nusantara, replacing sinking Jakarta | Indonesia





Indonesia plans to name its new capital Nusantara, which translates to archipelago, when government offices move to East Kalimantan province from Jakarta on the island of Java. President Joko Widodo first announced plans to relocate Indonesia’s capital in 2019, with the aim of alleviating the enormous environmental challenges facing Jakarta and redistributing wealth. The move was delayed due to the pandemic, but could take place in 2024. The government hopes it will reduce the burden on Jakarta, a city of 10 million people, which is notoriously congested, suffers regular flooding and is one of the fastest sinking cities in the world due to mining excessive groundwater. Parts of North Jakarta are falling about 25cm per year, due to subsidence, including even the seawall designed as a buffer for the communities. The new name had been selected from more than 80 options by Widodo and was chosen because it reflected Indonesian geography and was internationally iconic, said Suharso Monoarfa, minister of national development planning. Some have pointed out that the choice might prove confusing since Nusantara is also used to refer to the nation of the archipelago as a whole. Others wondered why Nusantara, an old Javanese term, was chosen when building the new capital in Kalimantan. Construction could begin this year, after a bill for the new capital was approved by parliament on Tuesday. By relocating the capital, the government also hopes to redistribute wealth. Java is home to 60% of the country’s population and more than half of its economic activity – even though Kalimantan is almost four times larger. Under the project, Jakarta will remain the commercial and financial center of the country, but government administrative functions will be transferred to East Kalimantan, about 2,000 km (1,250 miles) northeast of Jakarta. The new capital will be based in North Penajam Paser and Kutai Kartanegara regions. Environmentalists have warned the move risks accelerating pollution in East Kalimantan and contributing to the destruction of rainforests that are home to orangutans, sun bears and long-nosed monkeys.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jan/18/indonesia-names-new-capital-nusantara-replacing-sinking-city-of-jakarta

