Opposition accuses Imran Khan of using ‘religion to cover up’ governance





On Monday January 17, Pakistan’s opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, expressed concern that Prime Minister Imran Khan is using “religion to cover up” the country’s governance and economic difficulties. “Really concerned about how the Prime Minister is using religion to cover up the massive governance and economic collapse the country has suffered for decades due to his policies,” Sharif wrote on Twitter. He further stated that such a selfish strategy will cause more harm to politics than one might think.

Shehbaz’s criticism came just hours after a Pakistani daily published an article by the prime minister, titled “The Spirit of Riyasat-i-Madina: Transforming Pakistan”. In the article, Khan reportedly discussed the five essential tenets of Islam and how society must strive to embrace these ideals for the country to realize its potential, ANI quoted Dawn as reporting. While ministers of Pakistan’s ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) praised the prime minister, opposition leaders were outspoken in criticizing Khan for his views on the country’s governance, the report says. .

Marriyum Aurangzeb, spokesman for the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), said Imran Khan was trying to take “undue advantage” of Islam and its sacred principles. She also called him a “religious exploiter”. Marriyum further compared Prime Minister Khan’s article on the state of Medina to a “thief” who hides inside a mosque when caught, Dawn reported. She went on to say that the Prime Minister uses religious words like Madina and Islam to mask his own incompetence and corruption.

PMKhan’s cabinet is full of dishonest and corrupt politicians: leader of PML-N

Another PML-N leader, Ahsan Iqbal, claimed that Prime Minister Khan’s office is full of dishonest and corrupt politicians, cartels and mafias. “The ruling government frequents the sugar mafia, the flour mafia, the pharmaceutical mafia, the fuel oil mafia, the dollar mafia, the smuggler mafia and the storage mafia,” he said. The prime minister was also called an “international beggar” by Jamat-e-Islami (JI) chairman Sirajul-Haq, who claimed his departure was the only solution to the country’s financial problems. Haq called for new elections in the country. and said Imran Khan and Pakistan cannot work together. He also castigated the PTI-led government for rising oil prices and deteriorating economy of the country.

