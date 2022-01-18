Politics
Roy Suryo Criticism of President Joko Widodo over Twitter uploads
President Jokowi visited Mandalika circuit. (Muchlis Jr/Presidential Secretariat Press Office)
In the 41-second video, there is an illustration of Jokowi riding a motorcycle, and then the background of the video is filled with illustrations, one of which is an illustration of a circuit.
SuaraBekaci.id – Telematics expert Roy Suryo criticize uploads video President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on his Twitter recently, about Mandalika Circuit.
This former Democrat politician scathingly criticized the upload of Jokowi’s video. Drawing used is one of the circuits of Portugal.
However, Jokowi claims that the circuit is Mandalika Circuit, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB).
quote from Warta Ekonomi –Suara.com networkIn the video, Jokowi also wrote a description of NTB’s beauty.
In the 41-second video, there is an illustration of Jokowi riding a motorcycle, and then the background of the video is filled with illustrations, one of which is an illustration of a circuit.
Jokowi wrote the circuit as a circuit in Mandalika. But it turns out that the circuit illustration is one of the circuits in Portugal.
“Lombok is not only Mandalika, the location of world-class racing circuits. Anyone who visits Lombok, NTB will be mesmerized by its natural landscape, from the sea to the mountains. Tangsi Beach, Gili Trawangan, Mount Rinjani, Sendang Gile , Bukit Merese, village customs etc,” wrote the @jokowi Twitter account, which has now been removed from its timeline.
Roy pointed out that the illustration used by Jokowi was the circuit in the Algarve, Portugal. Not Mandalika Circuit, NTB.
“Oops, after Ferdinand ‘moved’ Lamongan from East Java to Central Java, Bodoman got the wrong from Leang2 Park in South Sulawesi to Central Sulawesi and there used to be a Minister of Claims for LN toll roads, now why is the president FAKE CIRCUIT? This is a photo of Algarve Circuit aka Portimao in PORTUGAL, not Mandalika NTB. REALLY AMBYAR,” Roy wrote on his Twitter account.
