Minister of Madhya Pradesh – The New Indian Express





Through PTI BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister and BJP leader Kamal Patel has called Prime Minister Narendra Modi an “incarnation of God”, saying he was born to end the atmosphere of despair, like Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, created due to the rise of congressional “atrocities”, corruption and the destruction of the country’s culture. Speaking to reporters at Harda on Monday, Patel said the tasks carried out by Prime Minister Modi, such as leading India on the path to becoming “Vishwa Guru”, ridding the country of corruption and ensuring public welfare would not have been performed by an ordinary. anybody. “Whenever a crisis would befall India and tyranny would increase, it is said in our religion and culture that God takes on an avatar in human form,” Patel said. He said that Lord Ram took the avatar in human form and established ‘Ramrajya’ by killing the demon Ravan and defeating other evil powers, and protecting the people. When Kansa’s atrocities increased, Lord Krishna arose and ended his cruelties, thereby bringing relief to the common people, the minister said. “Similarly, when the atrocities in Congress increased…corruption, casteism increased, the culture of the country was destroyed and an atmosphere of desperation reigned all around, then Narendra Modi was born to end it,” Patel said. . He said India was becoming a ‘Vishwa Guru’ under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi who gave a corruption-free government and also ensured the welfare of the common people. “These are impossible tasks that an ordinary person is not able to accomplish. It could have happened in 60 years, if possible. So PM Narendra Modi ji is an ‘Avatari Purush’ (embodied) and has does impossible jobs. He is the embodiment of God,” Patel said. Interestingly, Patel had suggested last November that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the embodiment of tribal icon Tantya Bhil, known in tribal narrative as India’s “Robbin Hood”. “Tantya Mama used to facilitate girl marriages. Our ‘mama’ (as CM Chouhan is affectionately called) also does the same. Tantya Mama used to plunder the rich and distribute the wealth among the poor “Our CM does not plunder, but collects taxes from the rich and spends them on the poor. In a way, we can say that Tantya mama has taken on a rebirth as our CM Shivraj,” he had said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/nation/2022/jan/18/pm-narendra-modi-is-incarnation-of-god-like-lord-ram-born-to-end-despair-madhya-pradesh-minister-2408203.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

