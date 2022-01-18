Souring Taliban relations with Pakistan





Outside interference in Afghanistan reappeared much sooner than might have been expected after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August. In a familiar pattern, the rumor mill became active.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharovah today denounced rumors sown by US sources that Moscow is supplying weapons to the so-called National Resistance Front of Afghanistan in Panjshir province.

Zakharova said: Anticipating possible further misreporting on this issue, we deem it necessary to state the following: Russia has not participated in any way and will not participate in arming the conflicting Afghan parties. This scenario fundamentally contradicts Russia’s interests.

Clearly, Moscow felt disturbed enough to quell the rumors before they were recast as fake news. Zakharova stressed that exacerbating any intra-Afghan contradiction that could incite a civil war based on ethnic conflicts will not help stabilize the situation in Afghanistan.

Interestingly, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s intervention came hours after Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Imran Khan made a phone call to President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day. Although the Kremlin reading of Putin’s conversation did not refer to Afghanistan, according to a press release issued in Islamabad, Imran Khan told Putin that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was essential for regional stability. Afghanistan faces serious humanitarian and economic challenges, and the international community’s support for the Afghan people at this critical time remains vitally important.

The Pakistani statement also noted that Imran Khan stressed the importance of releasing Afghanistan’s financial assets to meet the urgent needs of the Afghan people. And that the two leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields, including Afghanistan, and to intensify high-level exchanges.

Earlier this month, some Iranian reports warned that the US Treasury Department’s recent authorization to interact financially with the Taliban and the Haqqani network signified another attempt by the Biden administration to complicate the positive trajectory of Taliban relations. with Russia and China and other regional states.

Simply put, the new thinking in Washington is that by releasing pressure on the Taliban in a calibrated way, a dependency develops on their part on American goodwill, which in turn would slow or stop the pivot from Kabul to Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, etc.

Where previously the United States relied almost entirely on Western NGOs to maintain an indirect presence in Afghanistan, there is now a tendency to take advantage of the Taliban using Washington’s considerable political and international instruments.

Basically, the tactic is to give concessions to the Taliban by the spoonful so that its dependence on Russia, China and other states in the region (especially Iran and Pakistan) would decrease . Indeed, Washington is exploiting the reluctance of neighboring states towards the Taliban government by providing it with limited aid so that it is even more difficult for them to decide to go ahead with the interim government in Kabul.

It is a chicken and egg situation that can only change if regional states take a coordinated approach that recognition of the Taliban government is the most reasonable decision under the circumstances. The fact is that the denial of recognition by regional states is in turn hampering the process of state formation in Afghanistan and the transformation of the Taliban from an insurgent group to the ruling elite.

In the meantime, everything indicates that the United States is preparing to fish in the troubled waters of Taliban tensions with Islamabad. A recent discussion within the American think tank US Institute of Peace (which is a US federal institution created by the US Congress) anticipated the likelihood that the recent border incidents on the Durand line could potentially lead to a breakdown in relations between Kabul and Islamabad.

Taking part in the discussion, Ambassador Richard Olson (former US envoy to Islamabad) said it was inevitable that the Taliban would break with Islamabad over the Durand Line issue despite the Taliban’s historical reliance on Pakistan for support. , as the Taliban holds a position consistent with the position of all previous Afghan governments since 1947 asserting the right of free movement of Pashtuns across the colonial-era border and not recognizing the line as an international boundary.

Olson went on to say: The issue may be further complicated by the fact that apart from the question of recognition, Pakistan demarcates the Durand Line differently from Afghanistan, and therefore parts of the Pakistani fence may lie at inside what Afghanistan (and most of the international community, including the United States) would consider Afghan territory.

Please note the subtle hint here that Washington is sympathetic to the Taliban position. Olson adds:

But for Islamabad, the issue of unrest in its own Pashtun territories is far more important now than it was three decades ago. If Islamabad perceives that the Afghan Taliban has gone beyond asserting a traditional position on the Durand Line to in fact supporting a vengeful movement to reclaim lost Pashtun lands, the relationship may well break down. Islamabad already attributes the renewed strength of the TTPs to Indian machinations, so the regional implications of this conflict are potentially significant. (here)

Admittedly, these are explosive words from a former American ambassador to Pakistan. Interestingly, another speaker in the USIP discussion speculated that if things go wrong, if the Taliban escalates their defiance against the border, Pakistan may seek to more aggressively influence Taliban domestic policy.

Clearly, Islamabad has a big challenge to face without exacerbating tensions, it must remain firm and put pressure on the Taliban to be reasonable and conciliatory. This is where Washington’s signal to the Taliban becomes important.

The dismissive way in which the Taliban dismissed Imran Khan’s recent offer to send trained personnel to Afghanistan shows that the ground underfoot is changing. The Taliban would see political advantages in tapping into latent Pashtun ethno-nationalism.

Likewise, the Taliban does not feel indebted to Islamabad for its takeover of Kabul in August without Pakistani military or logistical support. The Taliban today have a diverse relationship and also do not face a serious threat of internal opposition. Above all, the Taliban’s main challenge is on the financial and economic front and there Pakistan does not have the capacity to be of significant help.

Pakistan’s national security adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf is heading to Kabulon on Tuesday for an overnight trip. The two main points on his agenda will be the closure of the Durand Line and, secondly, the elimination of safe havens for Pakistani Taliban and other anti-Pakistani elements from Afghan territory.

