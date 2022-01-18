What happened that Narendra Modi started ‘stammering’ in front of the whole world





Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to stop his speech in the middle for a while. Prime Minister Modi’s teleprompter delivering a speech at the World Economic Forum is said to have suddenly stopped. After which Prime Minister Modi was left stunned. He motioned to those present to repair the teleprompter. The teleprompter looks like a television on which the script is written. In other words, what needs to be said is written on the teleprompter. The Prime Minister gets angry and asks the president of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, if the voice comes.

President Claus says there is a voice, thousands of people are listening to you, you are speaking.

But due to PM Modi’s poor teleprompter, he struggles to read. But as soon as the teleprompter is fixed, PM Modi begins his address. He addressed the World Economic Forum for about half an hour. And in the seventh minute, the teleprompter broke down. As soon as the video went viral, the opposition started targeting Prime Minister Modi. Congress leader Radhika Khera tweeted that this was the reason the prime minister was not holding press conferences. This incident proved one thing. Those who thought the Prime Minister was a very good speaker, they learned today that Modi does not speak by himself but by reading what is written. And most importantly, when the machine stopped working for some reason, he started stuttering on a forum like the World Economic Forum and couldn’t say a word about India for himself. BIG BREAK The reason behind the prime minister arenarendramodi not addressing press conferences REVEALED pic.twitter.com/LDCBDaokWw Radhika Khera (@Radhika_Khera) January 17, 2022 Speaking at the summit, Prime Minister Modi said India, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary of independence and also administering 156 million vaccine doses in the country, offered the world a bouquet of hope. . Prime Minister Modi said: “This bouquet contains complete faith in democracy, technology that will empower the 21st century, Indian talent and nature.” The Prime Minister has not held a single press conference for 8 years. Each speech is read by teleprompter. Opposite is such a screen on the right and left in which the script is written. Whether on the stage of a political speech, on an election platform, or as a Prime Minister speaking abroad, Narendra Modi uses the teleprompter everywhere. He won’t be able to do it in a press conference because there will be questions from journalists and Modi will have to answer them directly. Several people on Twitter shared the video for a joke, some of the tweets are below. teleprompter hilte hi raj kapoor se tushar kapoor ho jaata hai pic.twitter.com/gBEMHHNtUa Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) January 17, 2022 Jab teleprompter failure ho jaaye toh kya hota hai?? Yeh hota hai: pic.twitter.com/rxiCrSjbks Kapil (@kapsology) January 17, 2022 While addressing the WEF in Davos, the ‘teleprompter’ went off and the GREAT SPEAKER had no idea what he was talking about and what to talk about. Bejati karwa di! This face when you come face to face with reality. pic.twitter.com/dl3CqlnrXI Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) January 17, 2022 pic.twitter.com/si0k7YCl0t Azy (@AzyConTrolI) January 17, 2022

