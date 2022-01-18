Indonesia names new capital Nusantara as MPs back relocation | Political news





The ambitious $32.5 billion project will move Indonesia’s capital from overcrowded, polluted and sinking Jakarta to a sparsely populated jungle area in Borneo.

Indonesia’s parliament has passed a bill to move the national capital from Jakarta to a jungle area on the island of Borneo. The new state capital law, approved on Tuesday, provides a legal framework for President Joko Widodos’ ambitious $32.5 billion megaproject and stipulates how its development will be financed and governed. The president chose the name of the new town Nusantara, a Javanese name for the Indonesian archipelago. The new capital has a central function and is a symbol of the nation’s identity, as well as a new economic center of gravity, Planning Minister Suharso Monoarfa told parliament after the bills were passed. great hub Several presidents have proposed moving the government from Jakarta, a bustling metropolis of 10 million that suffers from chronic congestion, flooding, pollution and sinking due to excessive groundwater extraction, but none didn’t go that far. Jokowi, as the president is widely known, first announced the plan in 2019, but progress has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. His government envisions the new capital as a low-carbon super hub that will support the pharmaceutical, healthcare and technology sectors and drive sustainable growth beyond the island of Java, the most densely populated area in the world. country. Currently, 54% of Indonesians, or nearly 270 million people, live in Java. The site of the new capital, about 2,000 km (1,250 miles) northeast of Jakarta, will straddle the regencies of North Penjam Paser and Kutai Kartanegara in Borneo’s Kalimantan province, which are home to 900,000 people. It is located in the center of Indonesia, in one of the areas least prone to natural disasters that regularly strike the vast archipelago of 17,000 islands. The government has set aside 180,000 hectares (445,000 acres) of land for the planned city, and Jokowi has previously said moving the administrative center would take up to a decade. The state will fund 19% of the $32.5 billion cost, with the rest coming from public-private partnerships and private investment. The price includes new government offices and housing for around 1.5 million civil servants. But critics say there has been limited public consultation on the plan, while environmentalists fear the move could accelerate the destruction of forests that are home to orangutans, sun bears and long-nosed monkeys, as well as the increase in already increasing pollution due to coal mining. and palm oil industries. Nusantara, which follows the creation of new capitals in countries including Brazil and, more recently, Myanmar, will be led by a senior authority whose position is equivalent to a minister, according to Saan Mustofa, deputy chairman of the special commission. bills. Candidates for the post include former research and technology minister Bambang Brodjonegoro and former Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, better known as Ahok.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/1/18/nusantara-indonesias-parliament-passes-law-to-relocate-capital The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos