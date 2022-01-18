Teleprompter problem or audio link problem?

During Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ address to the World Economic Forum on Monday via video conference, he stopped abruptly, glanced sideways in response to a voice, waved his hands, adjusted his earpiece and then asked Klaus Schwab, Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, if he could be heard clearly.
After Schwab assured him he could, Modi asked if the performers’ voices were audible to everyone. The program had to be interrupted a few minutes before the Indian Prime Minister resumed his speech from the beginning.
This year, the event is taking place virtually and not physically in Davos.
On social media, the initial reaction quickly concluded that there was a problem in the teleprompter and that Modi was floundering without it. The #TeleprompterPM hashtag has started trending on Twitter, with over 60,000 tweets having been posted with the hashtag as of midday Tuesday.
Opposition leaders like Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and National Indian Youth Congress Chairman Srinivas BV were quick to post mocking tweets. And an old video of Rahul Gandhi pointing the finger at Modis’ reliance on teleprompters has also eagerly resurfaced.
Then the jokes began, using the idea that Jawaharlal Nehru was responsible for the problem, a sly dig into the ruling party’s penchant for blaming India’s first prime minister for many of the country’s current problems.
Shortly after the clip of Modis’ speech went viral, workers and supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party sprang into action, posting identically worded tweets in defense of the prime minister and blaming the technical issues on the World Economic Forum video conferencing platform.
Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena was one of many to point out the use of identical tweets. BJP supporters like Priti Gandhi have also posted a counter version of the PM teleprompter narrative.
Pratik Sinha of Fact Checking Website AltNews stressed that it was unlikely the teleprompter was the cause of the problem, as a voice can be heard asking Modi to check if he can be heard by the World Economic Forum audience. The Prime Minister of India can then be seen and head asking this question to Schwab, who, however, responds by saying that Modi can indeed be heard clearly, and that there is no audio problem.
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://scroll.in/video/1015290/pm-narendra-modis-wef-speech-interruption-teleprompter-glitch-or-audio-link-problem
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos