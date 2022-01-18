Teleprompter problem or audio link problem?





It’s unlikely that PM had a teleprompter blunder. If you watch the WEF version of the recording of his speech, someone in the background says, “Sir aap unse ek baar pooche ki sab jud gaye kya”. This part is unclear in the video streamed live on PM’s YouTube channel. 1/n pic.twitter.com/wkBnLom083 — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) January 17, 2022 During Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ address to the World Economic Forum on Monday via video conference, he stopped abruptly, glanced sideways in response to a voice, waved his hands, adjusted his earpiece and then asked Klaus Schwab, Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, if he could be heard clearly. After Schwab assured him he could, Modi asked if the performers’ voices were audible to everyone. The program had to be interrupted a few minutes before the Indian Prime Minister resumed his speech from the beginning. This year, the event is taking place virtually and not physically in Davos. On social media, the initial reaction quickly concluded that there was a problem in the teleprompter and that Modi was floundering without it. The #TeleprompterPM hashtag has started trending on Twitter, with over 60,000 tweets having been posted with the hashtag as of midday Tuesday. There are many idiots who believe that Narendra Modi is a good speaker. He can’t utter a single coherent statement without his teleprompter. Unless he has to make rowdy comments on the street like Didi o Didi or community stuff about Shamshan and Kabristan pic.twitter.com/74tprx52es — Joy (@Joydas) January 17, 2022 Opposition leaders like Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and National Indian Youth Congress Chairman Srinivas BV were quick to post mocking tweets. And an old video of Rahul Gandhi pointing the finger at Modis’ reliance on teleprompters has also eagerly resurfaced. Teleprompter —Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 18, 2022 life without a teleprompter pic.twitter.com/gHvNPkCp6E — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) January 17, 2022 Rahul Gandhi once said that without the teleprompter, Narendra Modi could not utter a single word.#TeleprompterPM pic.twitter.com/RGIOLxCP7h —Arshad (@Arshadpt21) January 17, 2022 Then the jokes began, using the idea that Jawaharlal Nehru was responsible for the problem, a sly dig into the ruling party’s penchant for blaming India’s first prime minister for many of the country’s current problems. Found the culprit that shut down Modis Teleprompter. pic.twitter.com/EfYq8i5XlZ — ss (@puntinational) January 17, 2022 Shortly after the clip of Modis’ speech went viral, workers and supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party sprang into action, posting identically worded tweets in defense of the prime minister and blaming the technical issues on the World Economic Forum video conferencing platform. Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena was one of many to point out the use of identical tweets. BJP supporters like Priti Gandhi have also posted a counter version of the PM teleprompter narrative. Teleprompter + Toolkit = Technological Advancement

pic.twitter.com/ibG9dkE2hP — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) January 18, 2022 For those jobless fools who made the teleprompter a problem!! That should settle the issue… better luck next time!! pic.twitter.com/i77zjMT4mw — Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) January 18, 2022 Pratik Sinha of Fact Checking Website AltNews stressed that it was unlikely the teleprompter was the cause of the problem, as a voice can be heard asking Modi to check if he can be heard by the World Economic Forum audience. The Prime Minister of India can then be seen and head asking this question to Schwab, who, however, responds by saying that Modi can indeed be heard clearly, and that there is no audio problem. Instead of asking verified IDs to copy paste the tweet, they should have asked their IT cell to dig up the video and share the video with explanations. pic.twitter.com/6w3R6eLHHc — Mohammad Zubair (@zoo_bear) January 17, 2022

