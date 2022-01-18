Boris Johnson’s dance mocked by Russian politicians on state TV as they discuss NUKING London

Boris Johnson’s dance was mocked by hardline Russian politicians on state TV as they joked about London being ‘destroyed’ – but sparing Wales, Scotland and Ireland.

Footage of the Prime Minister dancing with a lightsaber-wielding London Assemblyman when he was mayor emerged last week amid the ongoing ‘partygate’ scandal.

The viral clip reached state channel Rossiya 1 in Russia, where pro-Kremlin host Vladimir Solovyov joked about the “famous dancer” with hardline politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky.

The couple mocked the dancing Prime Minister threatening Russia as they also warned of a ‘great tragedy’ to come for Europe, with London in the crosshairs.

Soloviev said: “How can you live without London and its famous dancer Boris Johnson? Are you suggesting depriving world culture of famous dancer Boris Johnson?

“These are the people who threaten us, tell us who we should be. Great country – she is with a sword.

“And Boris Johnson, I’m afraid to imagine what he has. This woman is a member of the London assembly.

In the brutal and chilling rise of rhetoric amid fears of a new European conflict, ultranationalist figures have mocked the West with effacement if it does not give Vladimir Putin the “security guarantees” that ‘it requires.

While Zhirinovsky, a veteran MP and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, has no power over the Russian government, his anti-Western threats are widely broadcast on state television.

He said: “They are celebrating for the last time champagne, whisky, there is a great tragedy ahead for humanity, for Europe. There can only be a solution by force, no other.

The then Mayor of London danced to the upbeat beats of All Night Long at the 2013 party

“After the start of an armed conflict in Europe, the count [of victims] would be in millions. There would be no time to count.

He told viewers, “Stop flying to New York, this city will soon be gone.”

“It’s the hour of events that no one expected, that looked like a fantasy. Great America, rich Europe – everything can stop.

“With the disappearance of part of Europe, Kiev, Warsaw, Riga, Tallinn and London.

“All of Europe shouldn’t be destroyed – but London (yes). Let the Scots, the Irish, the Welsh live.

“But (not) London, always at the heart of anti-Russian propaganda.”

Zhirinovsky, 75, is the leader of the ultra-nationalist Liberal Democratic Party and a six-time candidate in the Russian presidential elections.

His pro-Kremlin party is the fourth largest in the Russian parliament.

He said: “We demand that [the West’s] weapons are kept away from the border with Russia.

“All nuclear weapons, including French and British, should be removed entirely from Europe.

“And if all of these requirements are not met, and they won’t be, then there will be only one ‘penalty’ left.

“We will compel them, not voluntarily but by force, to meet our demands.

“And for a long time, forever, exclude the threat of the West to Russia. This is why there should be no West.

Soloviev warned that “the only way to solve problems is by force of arms” and that nuclear war was possible.

Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with Zhirinovsky, leader of the ultranationalist Liberal Democratic Party, in 2021

In the same TV show, Professor Dmitry Yevstafyev of the Moscow Higher School of Economics advocated the “denuclearization of the degrading British monarchy” which, with its atomic weapons, resembles “a monkey with a hand grenade ready to pull the pin”.

Another lawmaker – Yevgeny Fyodorov, 58, a member of the main pro-Putin United Russia party – also threatened the West with nuclear and biological warfare.

In a blast on Youtube, he warned that Putin might decide to use atomic weapons.

The ultimate option “is a preemptive strike with nuclear weapons”, he said.

“Or even just with strategic missiles on a training ground in Nevada.

“It’s an American military training ground, there are no civilians there.

“If we (give) a two or three day warning, that’s a very good option.”

“And a demonstration of the seriousness of our intentions.

Fyodorov, founder of the National Liberation Movement, said another option for Putin, if the West saw him as a bluffer, was to destroy the so-called American biological laboratories built in recent years in ex-Soviet states such as the Kazakhstan and Georgia.

These labs have been linked in false reports to the spread of Covid-19.

“If he sees that the Americans don’t understand and think it was a bluff, then let’s bomb their labs with bioweapons,” he said.

These labs were in the former Soviet Union – “we have the right, this is our territory”, he said.

“There are American troops there and biological laboratories.

“We have the right to bomb.”