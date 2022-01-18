What is behind Imran Khan’s offer to send manpower to Afghanistan?





Responding to an offer from Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to send “professionals” to Afghanistan, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai said his country did not need foreign labor.

In a post on Twitter, Karzai said that Afghanistan has many young experts and “hundreds of thousands of educated young boys and girls” who have graduated from domestic and foreign universities at various levels, and that he does not there is therefore “no need for foreign labour” to come. in the country.

He also called on the Taliban government to provide jobs for young people and pave the way for the return of Afghan experts living abroad.

Imran Khan’s Contradictions in Words and Actions

A few days ago, Imran Khan, in a meeting with senior officials of his government, called on them to prepare “specialized and trained personnel in the fields of medicine, information technology, accounting and finance” to be sent to Afghanistan due to the shortage of manpower in the country.

According to a statement released by Imran Khan’s office, the prime minister made the same request during the third Supreme Committee on Afghanistan and stressed the need to send skilled manpower to Afghanistan.

Expressing concern over the critical conditions in Afghanistan, Imran Khan affirmed his commitment to continue assistance to the neighboring country and endorsed a recent UN initiative to raise funds and aid for Afghanistan, the statement added. .

Imran Khan has expressed concern over the shortage of labor in Afghanistan as several months after the Taliban takeover he did not allow the transit of wheat granted by India to Afghanistan at through its territories. The shortage of food and wheat flour is very critical in Afghanistan and some bakeries have been forced to close. Thus, the demand to send specialists to Afghanistan is more in the interests of Islamabad than a sympathetic and humanitarian offer. This seems quite politically motivated.

Of course, there are other purposes behind Imran Khan’s request to send professionals to Afghanistan. In fact, Islamabad is trying to reduce the pressure it is under from the unemployed.

At the same time, by sending manpower to a Taliban-led government, Pakistan would deepen its influence in the power structure in Kabul.

The Pakistani newspaper Express Tribune said in a report that these professionals specialize in medicine, information technology and financial matters to prevent the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Obviously, the Taliban professionals, if they went to Afghanistan, would tighten the Taliban’s position in Afghanistan because it is now fragile and tumultuous and facing a crisis. So to be precise, by sending the professionals, Islamabad is looking to specifically address some of the Taliban’s issues.

An inclusive government absent from the Taliban regime

So far, the Taliban have failed to form a comprehensive government, with many still insisting the group is autocratic and highly sectarian.

In the eyes of many Afghans and experts, the Taliban is in fact a group affiliated with Pakistan, but because the group lacks a holistic view of power-sharing in Kabul, its government lacks a competent and professional body. So perhaps Imran Khan’s offer is more directed towards the Taliban than towards Afghanistan.

This is when Afghanistan and its young generation has many scholars and experts who, unfortunately, have been forced to leave the country or isolate themselves due to the Taliban’s monopoly of power and the absence of a inclusive government.

Meanwhile, the Hazaras made the biggest reactions to Imran Khan’s remarks. The Taliban and even Imran Khan are aware that the Hazara ethnic minority numbers in the thousands of educated people, but the group has only given two of them deputy minister posts which are apparently for show and intended to reduce domestic and foreign pressures. If the Taliban had used the internal power and talent of all Afghan minorities and groups, there would have been no need for Pakistani experts.

