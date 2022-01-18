‘Can beat, abuse Modi,’ says Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole; later clarifies that he was referring to a local moron | India News





New Delhi: Maharashtra Congress Speaker Nana Patole found himself in trouble on Monday (January 17, 2022) after a video of him saying he can ‘beat’ and ‘badmouth Modi’ went viral. The Sakoli MP, however, later clarified that he was not referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi but to a local village moron. In an alleged video, which was tweeted by the leader of the opposition and former chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, Patole is seen talking to villagers in Bhandara district and can allegedly be heard saying: ” I can beat Modi, I can denigrate him, that’s why he came to campaign against me. In his defence, Patole said citizens had complained to him about a local jerk named Modi in his constituency, adding that the video of him talking to villagers was “violently” going viral on social media. “Let me clarify again that I was not talking about the Prime Minister, but about a local moron named Modi,” he claimed. #LOOK | “I spoke about a local moron whose name is also ‘Modi’… I am well aware of the dignity of the post of Prime Minister and I did not say anything against Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole. his remark “I can hit, abuse Modi” pic.twitter.com/Ph5HrJPipY ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022 Clinging to the alleged comment, Fadnavis said that in Punjab, the prime minister was stuck in the road for 20 minutes and the chief congress minister didn’t even notice. “Now Maharashtra’s Congress leader says he can beat Modi and smear him. What’s going on with the Congress. The party, which at one time was involved in the freedom struggle, s stopped this low,” Fadnavis tweeted. Where is the CongressParty going?

Once known for his participation in the freedom struggle, he now stoops so low just for power

Is the Congress a political party in a democratic configuration or an organization spreading terror?

Nana Bhau, the intellectual size is also necessary with the physical size! pic.twitter.com/CqQAXj29cX Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 17, 2022 The BJP leader added that Patole has only grown physically, not mentally. (With contributions from the agency)

