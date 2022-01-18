PDIP secretary general says Jokowi narrowed names of candidates for strategic command





Previously, the Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, General Andika Perkasa, explained that Kostrad’s position was vacant after the appointment of General Dudung Abdurachman to KSAD. According to him, the Council for High Ranks and Positions (Wanjakti) of the TNI is a bit different this time. “For what, because we want to achieve positions that have legality since 2019. So, in October 2019, there was presidential regulation number 66 regarding the latest organizational structure of TNI. “Andika told the prosecutor’s office General (Kejagung), South Jakarta. , Friday (01/14/2022). According to Andika, in the presidential regulation number 66 of 2019, there are several positions, including 28 new additional positions that have not been realized. Among other things, the formation of the Republic of Indonesia Fleet Command under the Indonesian Navy, which is commanded by 3 stars, 2 stars, etc., for a total of 14 high-ranking officers. “The same goes for the Air Force, there is a new organization called the National Air Operations Command. Now it is also led by a 3 star high ranking officer with a total of 12 high ranking officers. Without forget that there are 3 new TNI Central Implementing Agencies headed by a 2 star for TNI Psychology Center, then 1 star TNI Supply Center and TNI Bureaucratic Reform Center,” he said. -he explains. It’s already in the Presidential Regulations, but there are no derivative regulations under them. For this reason, Andika stressed that he was speeding up the process so that Wanjakti could immediately publish it in full, estimated next week. “So to this day, there are still regulations derived from the presidential regulations that we really have to respect to achieve these new organizations, including the addition of positions. So there is a total of 28 new positions from 3 stars Air Force 1, 3 stars Navy 1, then two 2 stars and so on 25 stars 1. So this is what we will post later with several positions already vacant, including the commander of Kostrad, yes,” Andika pointed out. TNI Commander General Andika Perkasa said he would meet with President Joko Widodo or Jokowi to discuss the High Ranks and Positions Council (Wanjakti) plans for the post of Commander of the Strategic Reserve Command (Pangkostrad) which is currently still vacant. “My new Pangkostrad has just planned to meet with the president first so that we report on the Wanjakti plan,” he said at TNI AL headquarters, Jakarta, Monday, 11/22/2021. General Andika said that after meeting President Jokowi, there is a possibility that there will be a candidate for Pangkostrad. However, everything will still be decided by President Jokowi. “After that, maybe there will be directions or proposals from us that the president will decide later,” General Andika said.

