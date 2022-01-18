Boris Johnson’s last-ditch plans to stay Downing Street





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside 10 Downing Street, London, January 12, 2022. PAUL CHILDREN / REUTERS The feverishness is at its height Downing Street, while the scandal of the alcoholic evenings in series in the premises of the British executive during the health restrictions of 2020 and 2021 continues to do damage and threatens Boris Johnson directly. In recent days, the British media have revealed the plans urgently drawn up by the leader to save his mandate. Comically dubbed Save Big Dog and Red Meat, these last-ditch plans line up populist measures designed to pander to the instincts of Tory MPs, who hold Mr. Johnson’s fate in their hands. Half a dozen of them publicly demanded his resignation and about twenty have already sent letters of distrust to the powerful club of elected Tories Comit1922, the latter must receive 54 to trigger a vote of confidence in the Prime Minister. To understand the context: Article book our subscriptions Boris Johnson’s future in jeopardy after new revelations about parties during lockdown Operation Save Big Dog would consist of sacrificing a few officials, probably Dan Rosenfield, Downing Street’s personnel director, and Martin Reynolds, Boris Johnson’s private secretary, the very man who issued the invitations for the BYOB Party (bring your own alcohol, bring your own bottle) from May 20, 2020, in full containment. It could be triggered just after the publication of the report by Sue Gray, the senior official charged (by Mr. Johnson) with shedding light on the Downing Street booze parties. MmeGray could have completed his investigation by the end of this week. The Labor opposition and the media, almost unanimously, already regard Save Big Dog as a gross maneuver by Mr Johnson to blame the breaches of the confinement on others rather than himself. Read also Article book our subscriptions United Kingdom: booze parties in Downing Street series in the midst of a pandemic Ask the Royal Navy to block the arrival of migrants Operation Red Meat is no better received. Mr. Johnson would intend to abolish at the end of January the health constraints in force since December 2021 teleworking and the wearing of a mask compulsory in transport. This decision makes sense if the rapid ebb of the Omicron wave is confirmed. The proposal to call on the Royal Navy to block the arrival of migrants on the British coast seems much more risky. Admittedly, the number of people who successfully crossed the Channel from France jumped in 2021 (around 28,000), posing a considerable political problem for elected Conservatives. Many backed Brexit, hoping it would allow the country to regain control of its borders. In the House of Commons on Monday 17 January, Home Secretary Priti Patel confirmed, without going into details, that the Home Office had commissioned the Minister of Defense as crucial operational partner to fight against illegal immigration. What task will the military be assigned to? Has France informed you? A Downing Street spokesman refused to speculator Monday but to be precise: We are looking at all possible options to limit the arrival of migrants, the Royal Navy being one of them. You have 38.95% of this article left to read. The following is reserved for subscribers.

