Speech by Prime Minister Modis Davos | Even the teleprompter couldn’t stand so many lies: Rahul Gandhi





New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Tuesday January 18: Even the teleprompter couldn’t stand so many lies. His tweet came after a teleprompter malfunctioned during Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ speech at the World Economic Forum’s Davos summit. Teleprompter —Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 18, 2022 Prime Minister Narendra Modi found himself the target of intense ridicule on social media on Monday after a teleprompter malfunction appeared to leave him confused, stuttering before forcing him to briefly interrupt his public address at the World Economic Forum. . Although Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, came to his rescue, video of Modis’ embarrassing gaffe had gone viral, prompting his critics to shoot the so-called image of a great public speaker Indian prime ministers. During his virtual address to the World Economic Forum, Modi was joined by Klaus Schwab on the other end in Geneva. Modi began his scripted speech by emphasizing what India had to offer the world in an environment of uncertainty. But within minutes of his speech, Modi found himself distraught as his teleprompter seemed to give him away. Modi said India has given a bunch of hope to humanity. In this bouquet, we have unshakeable faith in democracy by us Indians. This bouquet includes technology that empowers the 21st century. This bouquet has the temperament and talent of us Indians. Which. Modi paused before trying to save time by asking his guest in Geneva if he was audible. But in doing so, the Indian Prime Minister began to stutter. Realizing the visible discomfort of his guests, Schwab came to his aid by reading his speech. Modi resumed his speech, but he didn’t realize he was repeating the first few minutes of his speech, which he had already delivered until he was dropped by the teleprompter. He then completed his segment on the bouquet of hope by adding how in times of Corona, India saved many lives by exporting essential medicines and vaccines following its One Earth, One Health vision.

