PM tasks AICC with advancing Afghan social protection plans





It was in accordance with the golden principles of Riasat-i-Madina that last November, Prime Minister Imran Khan established the Afghan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC), headed by a dynamic personality, Dr Moeed Yusuf, to function as a policy forum for formulating and implementing various activities aimed at providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

And, as it was inspired by the noblest and most humane concept of a welfare state which reached marvelous heights with the advent of Islam, efforts were made to endow the AICC with an effective coordination mechanism and a coherent follow-up system, as is clearly evident from the composition of this Unit. Members of this group come from Ministries ranging from Home Affairs, Foreign Affairs, Finance, Commerce, Customs officials, National Logistics Cell (NLC), Civil Aviation, State Bank and the Border Corps, all of which were commissioned by the Prime Minister. ensure smooth movement of people to and from Afghanistan as well as regular trade across borders.

From day one, the focus is on providing practical and diverse assistance to the abandoned people of Afghanistan whose $9 billion in funds have been frozen overseas at the behest of the United States. The word implementation is enough to suggest that the Prime Minister is serious about many similar attempts in the past which have failed to yield the desired results, given the lack of a follow-up mechanism and an ability to inadequate implementation.

Already, the first shipment of 1,800 metric tons of wheat, as humanitarian aid, has been delivered as part of the package of 50,000 metric tons of wheat plus additional in-kind aid, adding up to five billion rupees , also providing for the winter delivery of shelter and emergency medical supplies to our Afghan brothers who face abject misery as a result of decades-old armed conflicts and proxy wars.

The soothing part of this whole exercise is that Prime Minister Imran Khan is keen to go far beyond the initially announced five billion rupee ($28 million) aid package, which, while insufficient to get out the Afghans from the abyss of misery, can nevertheless be described as a good start in the direction of the survival of the Afghan people. The assistance package is also diverse as it includes food, life-saving medicines, winter supplies and shelter in addition to assistance in the areas of health, education and training.

Reporting to Dr Moeed Yusuf who ultimately reports to the Prime Minister, various initiatives have been planned in this context and the AICC has been tasked to deal with (a) visa facilitation for INGOs and foreign investors for the relief work in Afghanistan; (b) sustained supply of wheat (c) renovation of hospitals and (d) free Covid-19 vaccination at borders. The AICC is also working on comprehensive proposals for further expansion and diversification of cooperation under the assistance program, particularly in the areas of health and education. A delegation led by National Security Advisor Dr. Moeed Yusuf, who heads the AICC, is due to visit Afghanistan on January 18-19 in this regard.

As for the details of AICC initiatives, the Ministry of Interior has established an elaborate mechanism to facilitate the relief activities of international non-governmental organizations (INGOs) in Afghanistan. The main objective to be achieved through the introduction of these new measures is to continue and promote humanitarian relief efforts in war-torn Afghanistan. With this arrangement in place, both new and already registered INGOs will benefit. An INGO applying for registration would be required to submit a letter of verification of credentials from the relevant embassy, ​​proof of registration in the country of origin in addition to providing the source of funding as well as the local residence address and details of its designated personnel. This element of transparency had become all the more important in line with MP policy to conduct all business transparently, also in the context of the questionable conduct of some INGOs in the past. In order to speed things up, the review committee will complete the process within three weeks.

Similarly, the process of issuing visas has been made faster and less cumbersome as the processing time for visa applications has been reduced to 10 days and entry visas for staff of INGOs or international organizations wishing to work for humanitarian aid in Afghanistan. , will be issued without a security clearance.

With regard to the renovation of hospitals inside Afghanistan, the AICC was responsible for setting up teams of engineers, technicians with skills and expertise in hospital renovation.

Pakistan’s Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination has already dispatched a team of engineers and technicians to Afghanistan for the rapid completion of three new hospitals to help people in the blight-torn neighboring country. the war. Buildings of three hospitals, namely Nishtar Hospital, Jalalabad; Jinnah Hospital, Kabul; and Logari Hospital, Logar were completed. Additionally, the installation and commissioning of medical equipment worth Rs 2 billion is underway. To put the medical equipment into operation, a team of four Pakistani engineers along with technicians also worked around the clock. This would contribute to the achievement of universal health coverage in our neighboring sister country.

In the area of ​​free Covid-19 vaccination at borders, over one hundred thousand (100,000) people traveling across Afghan borders have been successfully vaccinated against Covid-19 since November last year. Over 51,600 and 55,000 people were vaccinated at Torkham and Chaman border crossing points, respectively. In this regard, the Ministry of National Health Services has pledged to provide more than five hundred thousand doses of Covid-19 vaccine for border vaccination.

