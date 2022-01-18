Indonesia names new capital Nusantara, approves Jakarta change





(CNN) Indonesia has named its new capital Nusantara, as lawmakers approve a move from Jakarta to Kalimantan, a jungle-covered area east of the island of Borneo. The new name translates to “archipelago” in the Indonesian language. Concerns about the sustainability of the congested and rapidly declining political center of Jakarta sparked the need for a new capital , and the country’s House of Representatives formally passed a bill on relocation on Tuesday. “The relocation of the capital to Kalimantan is based on several considerations, regional benefits and welfare. With the vision of the birth of a new economic center of gravity in the middle of the archipelago,” said Suharso Monoarfa, the country’s interior minister. National development planning, according to Indonesian parliamentary television. President Joko Widodo announced for the first time that the capital would be moved in 2019, citing concerns about Jakarta’s environmental and economic sustainability. Jakarta sits on swampy land near the sea – making it particularly prone to flooding – and is one of the fastest sinking cities on Earth, according to the World Economic Forum. The former capital is falling into the Java Sea at an alarming rate due to overexploitation of groundwater. It is also one of the most overcrowded urban regions in the world. It is home to more than 10 million people, including around 30 million in the greater metropolitan area, according to the United Nations. On Tuesday, the bill to relocate the capital passed with the approval of eight factions and only one faction rejected it, according to Indonesian House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani. The Indonesian Parliament consists of nine groups of political parties known as factions. Lawmakers have stressed the importance of careful consideration of the environmental impact of new development. According to data from the National Planning and Development Agency, the total land area of ​​the new capital will be around 256,143 hectares (approximately 2,561 square kilometers) – almost all of which will be converted to forest area. Indonesia owns the majority of Borneo, the world’s third largest island, with Malaysia and Brunei each holding parts of its northern region. Sri Mulyani, Indonesia’s finance minister, told a press conference on Tuesday that there will be five stages of development in the new capital. The first stage is expected to begin in 2022 and continue through 2024, with development slated to last until 2045, Monoarfa said. According to previous estimates, the ambitious project would likely cost around 466 trillion rupees ($32 billion), CNN Indonesia reported. CNN’s Rob Picheta contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/indonesia-nusantara-new-capital-intl-scli/index.html

