Politics
China’s Xi Jinping calls on nations to reduce global supply chain risks
BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) – Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on nations to secure global supply chains and prevent inflationary shocks, as the leader of the world’s second-largest economy seeks a soft path to land a third term defying precedents .
“We need to resolve various risks and promote the steady recovery of the global economy,” Xi told the World Economic Forum (WEF) via video link on Monday (January 17th), the third time the Chinese leader has addressed China. the event.
“Global industrial and supply chains have been disrupted,” he added.
“Commodity prices continue to rise. Energy supplies remain tight. These risks compound each other and increase uncertainty about economic recovery.”
An energy shortage in the Chinese border nation of Kazakhstan led to the enlistment of Russian troops to help crush a public uprising earlier this month, posing supply chain risks through the backdoor of Beijing.
China is seeking to minimize economic and diplomatic instability as Xi prepares to retain power at the ruling Communist Party leadership congress in the second half of this year. Xi also warned of global inflationary pressures and the effects resulting from higher interest rates.
“If major economies brake or reverse course in their monetary policies, there would be serious negative fallout,” he said. “They would present challenges to global economic and financial stability, and developing countries would bear the brunt of them.”
Growth risks
On China’s economy, Xi played down concerns even after Monday’s data showed growth slowed to 4% in the last quarter, the weakest pace since the start of 2020.
“The fundamentals of the Chinese economy are unchanged – it remains resilient, has sufficient potential and its long-term outlook is positive,” he said.
Ms. Angela Mancini, a partner at Control Risks Group in Singapore, told Bloomberg TV on Tuesday morning that Mr. Xi had avoided explaining to a global audience the risks his government faced.
“While he touts China’s economic growth, and indeed it grew over 8% last year, that growth is slowing and the economic challenges are real for China,” she said. declared.
“And they also have demographic challenges and they are trying to pursue a zero-Covid policy,” she added.
“They actually have quite a few challenges that he probably doesn’t want to point out too aggressively in a speech like that.”
Mr. Xi called for coordination on global economic policy, just as China and the United States diverge on key policy measures. China’s central bank on Monday lowered interest rates for the first time in nearly two years, while the US Federal Reserve announced rate hikes in the coming months.
“We need to coordinate the objectives, intensity and pace of fiscal and monetary policies, and major developed countries need to control the spillover effects of their policies to avoid shocks to developing countries,” Xi said.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are also expected to speak at the virtual event which runs until Friday.
While the summit usually draws the world’s elite to the Swiss ski resort of Davos for a week of gossip, it has moved online in the past two years due to pandemic restrictions.
Mr. Xi became the first Chinese head of state to address the forum in 2017, days before Mr. Donald Trump’s inauguration as US president. At the time, he warned of a trade war and condemned protectionism, but Beijing found itself embroiled in a tariff row with Washington.
Last year, Mr Xi used the WEF to call on the world to avoid an “outdated Cold War mentality” as he signaled that China would chart its own course regardless of Western criticism, setting the tone for relations between Beijing with the Biden administration.
Xi also reiterated on Monday that China welcomes “legal” foreign investment, sending a positive signal to investors after a year of punitive crackdowns in sectors including big tech, education and entertainment.
“All types of capital are welcome to operate in China in accordance with laws and regulations and play a positive role for the country’s development,” Xi said.
