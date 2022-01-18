Modi can’t talk? Technical glitch during WEF speech triggers ‘PM teleprompter’ bogey

New Delhi: Was it a technical problem or a teleprompter failure? This is the question that critics and supporters of Narendra Modis are fighting over after the prime minister was forced to restart his virtual speech on the agenda of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Seconds into his speech at the WEF on Monday, the Prime Minister could be seen pausing before looking to his left. He then plugged in his headphones before checking with WEF Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab if he could be heard. After Schwab replied in the affirmative, the Prime Minister restarted his address.

The interruption lasted just under two minutes.

Immediately after the incident, Modi’s opposition critics alleged he was at a loss for words as his teleprompter failed, alluding to past criticism from leaders like Rahul Gandhi that Modi cannot speak if he is not fed words on a teleprompter.

With the hashtag #TeleprompterPM, the official Congress party Twitter account attributed the issue to a teleprompter issue. Referring to a Bollywood song, it said: Teleprompter type: Achha chalta hun, duaon mein yaad rakhna (Okay, I’m leaving, keep me in your prayers).

Teleprompter type: Achha chalta hun, duaon mein yaad rakhna#TeleprompterPM pic.twitter.com/1Zy11MF984 – Congress (@INCIndia) January 17, 2022

Rahul Gandhi himself tweeted that the teleprompter couldn’t stand so many lies.

Teleprompter —Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 18, 2022

Other opposition leaders have also made the same allegation.

Although an official government statement has yet to be released, official sources said the real problem was poor connectivity and the WEF’s sequencing of events.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) official spokesperson Suresh Nakhua blamed WEF technicians for the problem.

Don’t those who are excited about the technological problem realize that the problem was at the end of the WEF? They couldn’t patch PM, so asked him to start over, which is evident in the way Klaus Schwab said he would give a brief intro again and then open the session, he wrote.

Don’t those who are excited about the technological problem realize that the problem was at the end of the WEF? They couldn’t patch PM, so asked him to start over, which is evident in how Klaus Schwab said he would give a brief intro again and then open the session. pic.twitter.com/ZF170MV8Q2 — Suresh Nakhua ( ) (@SureshNakhua) January 18, 2022

However, opposition leaders have also pounced on this defence, calling it part of a toolkit. Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said in a tweet: Teleprompter + toolkit = technological advancement.

Teleprompter + Toolkit = Technological Advancement

pic.twitter.com/ibG9dkE2hP — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) January 18, 2022

Sequence of events

As he began his speech at the WEF on Monday, PM Modi noted: India offers a bouquet of hope to the world. This includes our faith in democracy; this includes our technology, our temperament and our talent. He then suddenly stopped for a few seconds, before lowering his arms in frustration and asking WEF Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab if he could be heard.

I would suggest we start the official session now and we’ll just have a short introduction, Schwab finally said, prompting the session to resume.

A person speaking in Hindi could also be heard in the background during the interruption, which lasted around one minute and forty seconds, after which Prime Minister Modi continued his special address on the state of the world.

Sources said there was a connection problem on both sides and the Prime Ministers’ speech began before the audience could be sealed off by WEF organisers.

Technical aspects of food are usually taken care of at the PM’s residence by the Prime Minister’s Office, in coordination with the Department of Economic Affairs of the Ministry of Finance, the sources added.

In his address, the Prime Minister spoke about India’s contribution to the world, including its net zero target by 2070 to combat climate change and its commitment to One Earth, One Health in the Middle of the pandemic by providing essential medicines and vaccines to many countries.

WEF event

The annual meeting of the WEF, which has been held in Davos for 50 years, is being held virtually this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and several waves of the Omicron variant around the world.

The virtual event will continue until January 21. Also in 2021, the flagship international event took place online.

Other world leaders who spoke at this year’s event included Chinese President Xi Jinping, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

