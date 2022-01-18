British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lied about lockdown party, says former aide | world news





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lied to Parliament when he claimed he was unaware of his staff’s plans to host a drinks party during lockdown, his former aide Dominic Cummings has claimed . Johnson is already fighting damaging ‘Partygate’ allegations that he and staff attended booze events during the shutdowns and a senior official is investigating the allegations. The Prime Minister apologized for a party on May 20, 2020 in the Downing Street garden, but said he did not know in advance and thought he was attending a business event. Cummings, who himself was accused of breaking lockdown rules in Spring 2020, made the statement on social media on Monday evening. He has repeatedly attacked his former boss since his resignation in November 2020. Johnson’s former chief adviser wrote that the party had been organized by the prime minister’s principal private secretary, who was told by two senior officials to cancel it and allegedly checked this with Johnson. Cummings said he himself had warned the Prime Minister against the party, saying Downing Street was becoming a “madhouse”, but Johnson “dismissed him”. “The events of May 20 alone, let alone the series of other events, mean that the Prime Minister lied to Parliament about parties,” Cummings said. “The suggestion that the Prime Minister was warned (about the party) is not true,” Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab insisted on BBC Radio 4, after a presenter said Cummings “triggered a grenade in the direction of his former boss”. Raab told Sky News that ‘the Prime Minister has made it very clear that this is not true, correct’. Johnson is facing calls for the resignation of several senior MPs over allegations of illegal parties during national lockdown measures. Downing Street has apologized to Queen Elizabeth II after it emerged her staff held going away parties during a period of national mourning for her husband Prince Philip in April 2021. The Times wrote on Tuesday that Johnson had “suffered immense damage” from the revelations. Cummings said in his blog that a May 15, 2020 rally in the Downing Street garden at which he himself is pictured with Johnson and his now wife Carrie, however, was no party. He said staff were encouraged to hold meetings outside at the time and there was wine at the table, they discussed work issues.

