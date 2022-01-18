Trump and his supporters want to blow up the presidential debates





Of all the political rituals, few are as boring and worn out as the debate about debates.

At election time, a candidate and their proxies will go round after round with the opposing party, bickering, bickering, and arguing over how and if political rivals will share a stage and answer questions aimed at distracting candidates from their points. usual discussions.

It can last for months, in a truly miserable form of Kabuki theater.

Fortunately, for the past few decades, the country has been spared unnecessary boob bloat in contests for the White House. Since 1987, the Commission on Presidential Debates, co-founded by leaders of the two major parties, has ably overseen the process, presenting candidates with essentially a take-it-or-leave-it invitation to appear before what is invariably the largest television network. campaign audience, a viewership of tens of millions.

Now, former President Trump and his factotums on the Republican National Committee are trying to blow things up, because apparently overturning the country’s foundations of free and fair elections hasn’t done enough damage to our faltering political system.

Oh, and because the commission muted the candidates’ microphones during parts of the second debate of 2020 after Trump ignored rules about speaking over Joe Biden and acted like a 12-year-old on the speed.

In a letter sent to the committee last week, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said the committee was preparing to change its rules to require candidates for the GOP presidential nomination to pledge not to participate in any debate sponsored by the commission, starting in 2024.

Our sincere hope is that the [commissions] the repeated missteps and partisan actions of its board members make it clear that the organization no longer provides the fair and impartial forum for presidential debates that the law requires and the American people deserve, McDaniel wrote, demonstrating a thoroughly Trumpian ability to pick authoritative voices but factual and utterly stupid statements out of thin air.

Although the debates have become an institutionalized part of modern presidential campaigns, this has not always been the case.

There were no debates in the many elections that followed the 1960 presidential contest, when Richard M. Nixon famously sweated in an abysmal performance against John F. Kennedy. The leading contenders for the White House clashed in 1976, 1980 and 1984, but these sessions took place at the whim and subject to the cunning of the candidates and their strategists.

It wasn’t until the commission, an independent nonprofit with a bipartisan board, took control that the debates became a trusted and much-anticipated feature of presidential and vice-presidential campaigns. (The free-for-alls held during the primary season are mostly carried by cable television networks, with decidedly mixed results.)

Over time, changes have been made to the format of the debate. The commission experimented with the number of moderators and reporters asking questions. Public meetings have been introduced. Entire segments have been dedicated to a specific topic, to prompt further discussion.

Frank Fahrenkopf, co-chairman of the commission and former head of the Republican National Committee, said the commissioners remained open to further changes.

We sit down and talk to everyone, he said in an interview from his condominium in Palm Beach, Florida. What we always do in the four intervening years [campaigns], we’re trying to say, how can we improve this? So we listen to people’s suggestions.

A proposal sought by the RNC moving the scheduled first debate, to accommodate early voting, makes a lot of sense.

But other demands, including a code of conduct for debate moderators, appear to be aimed more at soothing Trump’s fragile ego than solving any real problem. Much like legislative efforts to root out phantom voter fraud or to tackle the 2020 rigged election.

Fahrenkopf scoffed at claims that the commission was biased against the GOP. I’m a Republican through and through, he said, noting his long history of helping lead the party in Nevada before President Reagan chose him to lead the RNC for four years in the mid-1980s.

That said, Fahrenkopf continues, the commissioners strive to put aside their partisanship and political beliefs and, as trite as that sounds, do what’s best for the country.

The evidence suggests it worked.

Some moderators performed better than others. Some debates have been more or less instructive. Each side found reason to complain about the rules, or whoever grilled the contestants. (Usually after one or the other has received poor reviews.)

Democrats claimed Moderator Jim Lehrer allowed 2012 Republican nominee Mitt Romney to trample President Obama. Trump complained about moderators in 2016 and again in 2020, and skipped a debate in 2020 after contracting COVID-19 and refusing to participate in a remote session.

Romney happens to be McDaniels’ uncle. (She obviously lost her maiden name to appease Trump, who despises the Utah senator, in one of the GOP’s saddest acts of humiliation.)

Romney said it would be crazy for the Republican Party to pull its candidates from the fall showcase.

The American people want to see presidential candidates debate issues important to them, the senator told the Insider news outlet, and it does the country and the people a service to hear potential candidates from both major parties go head-to-head.

This is a case where uncle knows best. McDaniel and others who bow down to Trump should take that into account.

